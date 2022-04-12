Kardium's Globe System Begins Clinical Trial at St. Paul's Hospital

A revolutionary device that treats Atrial Fibrillation (AF) – the world's most common heart rhythm disorder – helps support the healthy aging of BC's population.
Kardium Inc. announces a successful first-in-BC investigational* clinical procedure using the Globe® Mapping and Ablation System. Dr. Marc Deyell of St. Paul's Hospital leads the study using the Globe System to navigate inside the heart and diagnose where the rhythm disturbances occur. Once identified, the same device can then deliver immediate treatment to restore the normal heart rhythm and confirm successful treatment.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220412005319/en/
Dr. Marc Deyell treats a patient with atrial fibrillation using the Globe Mapping and Ablation System from Kardium at St. Paul's Hospital in Vancouver. (Photo: Business Wire)
"Atrial fibrillation can severely impact quality of life for patients, and physicians are always seeking out the best tools to treat this disorder," says Dr. Deyell. "The Globe System allows me to quickly map and diagnose the electrical disturbances in the heart and then rapidly treat them, all with the same system. This all-in-one system is revolutionary and has the potential to reduce procedure complexity, time and increase procedural success. The potential for improved outcomes benefits patients, hospitals and the health system."
"Partnerships between clinician-researchers and the technology sector can accelerate innovation and advancements in patient care. As a Vancouver-based company, we are delighted to be working with Dr. Deyell at St. Paul's Hospital – home of the provincial Heart Centre – and the Centre for Cardiovascular Innovation at the University of British Columbia to conduct this study with the Globe System right here in BC," said Kevin Chaplin, CEO of Kardium. "Since our successful commercial launch of the Globe System in Europe, our goal has been to make the technology available in North America."
As Associate Professor of Medicine at the University of British Columbia and Director of Heart Rhythm Research and Electrophysiology Laboratory at St. Paul's Hospital, Dr. Deyell's clinical and research interests include complex arrhythmia treatment and ablation.
The Globe System is an all-in-one solution for treating atrial fibrillation, affecting more than 59 million people worldwide and approximately 200,000 in Canada1,2. The Globe System is a single catheter solution for high-definition mapping and ablation. The Globe Catheter has 122 electrodes that allow for rapid, single-shot pulmonary vein isolation (PVI), high-definition mapping in real-time, and atrial ablation.
A world-class hospital located in the heart of Vancouver, St. Paul's Hospital provides exceptional clinical care to 500,000+ patient visits each year; performs medical research that advances care around the world; and, as a teaching hospital, trains the health care professionals of tomorrow. Many medical researchers at St. Paul's Hospital rank among the world's best in their fields, including heart, lung, renal, HIV/AIDS, and seniors care. Since its founding in 1894, St. Paul's Hospital has provided innovative and compassionate patient care. Today, it is one of the world's great health care centres.
ABOUT KARDIUM
Kardium Inc. (kardium.com) is a rapidly growing medical solutions company that has developed an advanced atrial fibrillation (AF) treatment system: the Globe Mapping and Ablation System. Kardium has built an outstanding team of engineers, medical researchers, compliance and production staff who have worked with top medical advisors to develop the Globe System. Founded in 2007 and headquartered in Vancouver, Canada, Kardium has consistently ranked as one of the best companies to work for in British Columbia.
* The Globe® Mapping and Ablation System is authorized in Canada for investigational use only.
1 Kornej J, Benjamin EJ, Magnani JW. Atrial fibrillation: global burdens and global opportunities. Heart 2021;107:516-518.
2 https://www.heartandstroke.ca/heart/conditions/atrial-fibrillation
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220412005319/en/
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.