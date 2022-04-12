Richard Green Joins Dorsey's Salt Lake City Office

Dorsey continues growth of Patent Group

International law firm Dorsey & Whitney LLP continues its expansion of its Intellectual Property Practice in Salt Lake City with the addition of Richard Green as Of Counsel. He joins a group of five Stoel Rives partners and three associates who joined in March.

Richard is a registered patent attorney with extensive experience helping intellectual property owners protect and commercialize their innovations. He counsels inventors regarding patentability and IP strategy, and prepares and prosecutes patent applications for life sciences and chemical technologies. Richard's years of experience in commercializing early-stage technologies have given him a special understanding of the role sound intellectual property strategy plays in moving ideas along the path from conception to actual impact.

Before joining Dorsey, Richard was of counsel with Stoel Rives in Salt Lake City. He received B.S. and M.S. degrees in Zoology from the University of Oklahoma, a Ph.D. in Biology from the University of Utah and a J.D. from the S.J. Quinney College of Law, University of Utah.

"We are pleased that Richard has joined Dorsey," noted Bill Stoeri, Managing Partner of Dorsey. "He is an excellent addition to our already strong patent and trademark group in Salt Lake City. Richard's expertise in our core industries such as technology and healthcare bring additional capabilities that will help us even better serve our client's IP needs."

