Global Pyrimethamine Market (2022 to 2030) - Featuring GlaxoSmithKline, Impax Laboratories and Pfizer Among Others - ResearchAndMarkets.com

Pyrimethamine is a medicine used to treat protozoan infections. Pyrimethamine belongs to a class of drugs known as antiparasitics. It works by killing parasites. It is commonly used as an antimalarial (for the treatment and prevention of malaria), as well as to treat Toxoplasma gondii infections, and it is also used in combination with the antibiotic sulfa sulfadiazine for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) positive people. Toxoplasmosis is a serious, life-threatening, and sometimes fatal infection.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has recognized toxoplasmosis as one of the five neglected parasitic infections. A large number of people are infected with toxoplasmosis; however, only a few patients will have serious complications. The routes of transmission of Toxoplasma gondii infection are food, contact with animals (cats), water, soil, and others.

As pyrimethamine is resistant to many Plasmodium species, it is generally administered in conjunction with sulfa and folinic acid. Pyrimethamine has also been found to limit the expression of the gene for superoxide dismutase 1, a protein associated with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

Market Dynamics

The increasing number of HIV patients worldwide is anticipated to drive the growth of the global pyrimethamine market over the forecast period. For instance, according to the global HIV statistics fact sheet published by The Joint United Nations Programme on HIV/AIDS (UNAIDS), in 2020, globally, there were 37.7 million (30.2 million-45.1 million) people living with HIV, out of which 36.0 million (28.9 million-43.2 million) were adults, 1.7 million (1.2 million-2.2 million) were children aged between 0-14 years, and 53% of all people living with HIV were women and girls.

Detailed Segmentation:

Global Pyrimethamine Market, By Indication:

Toxoplasmosis

Malaria

Others

Global Pyrimethamine Market, By Route of Administration:

Parenteral

Oral

Global Pyrimethamine Market, By Distribution Channel:

Hospital Pharmacies

Retail Pharmacies

Online Pharmacies

Global Pyrimethamine Market, By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Argentina

Rest of Latin America

Europe

Germany

U.K.

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

ASEAN

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East

GCC

Israel

Rest of Middle East

Africa

South Africa

Central Africa

North Africa

Company Profiles

Vyera Pharmaceuticals, LLC.

Cerovene Healthcare PVT. LTD

GlaxoSmithKline plc.

Impax Laboratories, Inc.

NCBO BioPortal

Pfizer, Inc.

PRN Pharmacal

SUDA Pharmaceuticals

Taj Accura Pharmaceuticals

TargetMo Chemicals Inc.

Evaluate Ltd.

Abcam

