Global Smart Greenhouse Market to 2026 - Featuring Argus Control System, Certhon and Nexus Among Others - ResearchAndMarkets.com

Cultivation of crops under monitored and controlled environment is done in what is called a greenhouse. However, managing to do so without human intervention is what a smart greenhouse is capable of.
Automation is making its way into practically everything around us and agriculture is not far behind. Smart greenhouses are increasingly being adopted to have more efficient cultivation methods in place.
The growing global population is driving the need for such systems and is the reason why the smart greenhouse market will experience a robust growth rate during the forecast period considered in this report. A substantial amount of research and development is being conducted and funded by governments and universities across the globe to further the use of smart greenhouses.
The need for a high initial investment is one of the main inhibitors for the growth of the smart greenhouse market. Coupled with this is the fact that there is considerable amount of lack of awareness, especially in the under-developed and developing regions across the world. The smart greenhouse market is expected to cross $1.1 billion by the end of the forecast period.
Companies Mentioned
- Argus Control System Ltd.
- Green Tech Agro LLC
- Terrasphere Systems LLC
- Certhon
- Logiqs B.V.
- Heliospectra
- Nexus
- LumiGrow Inc.
- Rough Brothers Inc.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Smart Greenhouse - Market Overview
2. Executive Summary
3. Smart Greenhouse - Market Landscape
3.1. Market Share Analysis
3.2. Comparative Analysis
3.2.1. Product Benchmarking
3.2.2. End User Profiling
3.2.3. Top 5 Financials Analysis
4. Smart Greenhouse - Market Forces
4.1. Market Drivers
4.2. Market Constraints
4.3. Market Challenges
4.4. Attractiveness of the Smart Greenhouse Market
4.4.1. Power of Suppliers
4.4.2. Power of Customers
4.4.3. Threat of New Entrants
4.4.4. Threat of Substitution
4.4.5. Degree of Competition
5. Smart Greenhouse Market - Strategic Analysis
5.1. Value Chain Analysis
5.2. Pricing Analysis
5.3. Opportunities Analysis
5.4. Product/Market Life Cycle Analysis
5.5. Suppliers and Distributors
6. Smart Greenhouse Market- By Technology:
6.1. Lighting System
6.2. Irrigation System
6.3. Communication System
6.4. Control System
6.5. HVAC System
6.6. Pumps
6.7. Material Handling Services
6.8. Climate Control Services
6.9. Others
7. Smart Greenhouse Market- By Application
7.1. Hydroponic
7.2. Non-hydroponic
7.3. Others
8. Smart Greenhouse Market- By Geography:
8.1. Introduction
8.2. Global Study
8.3. Americas
8.3.1. North America
8.3.2. Brazil
8.3.3. Argentina
8.3.4. Others
8.4. Europe
8.4.1. U.K.
8.4.2. France
8.4.3. Germany
8.4.4. Others
8.5. APAC
8.5.1. China
8.5.2. Japan
8.5.3. India
8.5.4. Others
8.6. ROW
9. Market Entropy
9.1. New Product Launches
9.2. M&As, Collaborations, JVs and Partnerships
10. Company Profiles
11. Appendix
