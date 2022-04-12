Integrate.io Achieves Google Cloud Ready - BigQuery Designation

Today, Integrate.io announces its success with Google Cloud Ready - BigQuery Designation.

Google Cloud Ready - BigQuery is a partner integration validation program that intends to increase customer confidence in partner integrations into BigQuery. As part of this initiative, Google engineering teams validate partner integrations into BigQuery in a three-phase process – Run a series of data integration tests, compare results against benchmarks, and work closely with partners to fill any gaps and refine documentation for our mutual customers.

By earning this designation, Integrate.io has proven their products meet a core set of functional and interoperability requirements when integrating with BigQuery. This designation enables customers to be confident that Integrate.io products will work seamlessly with BigQuery.

"Digital transformation increasingly requires analysis and access to data across multiple platforms and environments," said Manvinder Singh, Director, Partnerships at Google Cloud. "The Google Cloud Ready - BigQuery designation validates that Integrate.io's ETL and data management capabilities work well alongside BigQuery, enabling customers faster time to insights and data-driven decision making."

As a program member, Integrate.io's opportunities open to collaborate closely with Google Cloud's partner engineering and BigQuery teams to develop joint roadmaps.

"Integrate.io is thrilled to achieve BigQuery's designation! We look forward to continuing our ongoing partnership to drive the data stack evolution together and helping every organization to become data driven," said Donal Tobin, CEO at Integrate.io

To learn more about Integrate.io & Google BigQuery, visit: integrate.io/integrations/google-big-query/

About Integrate.io:

Integrate.io is the data warehouse integration platform designed specifically for e-commerce. Transform your data warehouse into a data platform with Integrate.io's ETL, ELT, CDC, Reverse ETL, and API Management offerings. Your data warehouse is no longer a place where your data goes to die.

Integrate.io is always adding new features & e-commerce connectors based on customer data integration needs and consistently ranks as a category & Customer Support leader on G2.

