Sternum Onboards Top Cybersecurity Leaders as Advisors to Keep up Its Rapid Growth

The IoT security provider bolsters its suite of advisors to enhance its bid to transform the industry paradigm toward proactive defense

Sternum, the universal Internet of Things (IoT) cybersecurity and analytics platform provider, announces a major expansion of its advisory board. Two leading cybersecurity, product, and business experts will be lending the company guidance as Sternum works to shift the IoT industry to a proactive security paradigm.

As more and more industries look for innovative tech-driven ways to bolster their growth, the connected device market is rapidly expanding. While opening new opportunities, such an expansion also gives hackers more targets to go after, resulting in a massive uptick in attacks on IoT devices. These attacks have the potential to inflict massive damage, plummeting servers into shutdown with automated connection requests and disrupting various operational processes in manufacturing plants and hospitals. Despite the scale of the threat, the security protocols on the IoT market are at best weak, as it largely relies on post-mortem patching of vulnerabilities.

Sternum's unique solution outfits connected devices with the capabilities to defend themselves. Spearheading the push for a proactive defensive paradigm, the company adds two experts to its advisory board to foster its short- and long-term growth:

Sam Curry joins the ranks of Sternum's advisors to bolster its cybersecurity know-how. He is the Chief Security Officer at Cybereason, a leading end-to-end cybersecurity platform, and was previously CTO for Identity & Data Protection at RSA Security, top software and network security company, among his other senior roles in the cybersecurity industry. Besides a variety of board positions, his past positions include Chief Technology and Security Officer at Arbor Networks network protection company and Senior Vice President and CISO at MicroStrategy enterprise analytics provider. Sam holds an MSc from Nichols College in Massachusetts and Bachelor's degrees from the University of Massachusetts Lowell and Mount Allison University.

joins the ranks of Sternum's advisors to bolster its cybersecurity know-how. He is the Chief Security Officer at Cybereason, a leading end-to-end cybersecurity platform, and was previously CTO for Identity & Data Protection at RSA Security, top software and network security company, among his other senior roles in the cybersecurity industry. Besides a variety of board positions, his past positions include Chief Technology and Security Officer at Arbor Networks network protection company and Senior Vice President and CISO at MicroStrategy enterprise analytics provider. Sam holds an MSc from Nichols College in Massachusetts and Bachelor's degrees from the University of Massachusetts Lowell and Mount Allison University. Ashish Larivee brings her years of experience in cybersecurity, product, and go-to-market to Sternum as its new advisor. A member of the Chief network promoting women in leadership positions, she has worked as Chief Product Officer for Onapsis Inc. cybersecurity platform, Vice President Products for Cybereason, and Vice President for Business Development at Veracode, an application security company. Ashish studied Corporate Strategy at the prestigious MIT Sloan School of Management and holds an MSc in Computer Science from the University of Madras in India.

Sternum's new advisors will join the existing advisory board that includes Udi Mokady, Co-Founder, Chairman and CEO at CyberArk Software, Inc, Prof. Gabriel Barbash, former Director-General of Israel's Ministry of Health, and Benny Schnaider, Co-Founder of Salto and former Co-Founder of some of the most successful tech companies in Israel, including Ravello systems, Qumranet, Pentacom, and MayaLee Consulting.

"We are thrilled to be onboarding these exceptional industry experts and leaders to our advisory board," says Natali Tshuva, Co-Founder and CEO of Sternum. "Their support and assistance to Sternum are significant to our journey to secure the entirety of IoT and make for a clear vote of confidence in our product and vision. They empower Sternum to tap decades' worth of top-notch expertise in application security, healthcare, product security, and growth on its path to transforming the IoT security landscape."

"Every now and then a company comes along with the right stuff: the right approach, the right time, and the right team," says Sam Curry, Advisor at Sternum. "Sternum ticks all of those boxes and more, and offers a truly innovative solution to the industry's supposedly unbeatable challenges. Look out, IoT exploiters, because the easy prey days are over!"

"Every once in a while you come across a company with an approach and product that can truly solve a big problem," says Ashish Larivee, Advisor at Sternum. "Sternum is one of those gems. I am excited to help Sternum in this journey and grant it my expertise as an advisor."

About Sternum

Sternum, the provider of the first universal IoT platform for security and observability offering runtime protection and visibility to IoT devices, was founded in 2018 by 8200 veterans with a profound understanding of both defender and attacker mindsets. With a goal to deliver one unified and powerful platform to all IoT devices across sectors, Sternum set out to build an uncompromising, innovative technology. Sternum's product suite consists of two key solutions: Embedded Integrity Verification (EIV) and ADS (Analytics & Detection System); both answer the unique needs of IoT device-level protection and visibility in medical, industry 4.0, smart cities, energy, and beyond. For more information, visit https://www.sternumiot.com/

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220412005784/en/