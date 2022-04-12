Muddy Waters Capital Expands With the Addition of Marta Obando as Head of Marketing and Investor Relations

Muddy Waters Capital LLC ("Muddy Waters"), an activist investment firm, today announced that Marta Obando has joined as head of investor relations and marketing.
Bringing nearly three decades of global financial markets experience, Marta will lead the firm's marketing and IR function. Prior to joining Muddy Waters, Marta ran a consultancy that connected businesses with private equity and venture growth capital. Previously, she raised capital for hedge funds and other alternative investment products and was a broker for equity products at global investment banks, including Morgan Stanley, Merrill Lynch, BNP, Bear Stearns, and Citigroup in Hong Kong.
"We are excited to welcome Marta to the team," said Carson Block, CIO of Muddy Waters. "Her unique global private and public financial market experience and broad ranging capital raising skills are perfectly aligned with the firm's and our investors' interests across the US, Europe and Asia."
Marta serves as a non-executive director for Justice Centre Hong Kong, non-profit organization that gives legal support to forced migrants. She received her B.A. from the University of Missouri - Columbia.
About Muddy Waters Capital LLC
Muddy Waters Capital LLC is an SEC-registered investment advisor dedicated to due-diligence-based equity investments with an approach that combines diverse talents, including forensic accountants, trained investigators, valuation experts, and entrepreneurs, with hands-on experience running businesses in the U.S. and emerging markets.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220412005880/en/
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.