Muddy Waters Capital Expands With the Addition of Marta Obando as Head of Marketing and Investor Relations

Muddy Waters Capital LLC ("Muddy Waters"), an activist investment firm, today announced that Marta Obando has joined as head of investor relations and marketing.

Bringing nearly three decades of global financial markets experience, Marta will lead the firm's marketing and IR function. Prior to joining Muddy Waters, Marta ran a consultancy that connected businesses with private equity and venture growth capital. Previously, she raised capital for hedge funds and other alternative investment products and was a broker for equity products at global investment banks, including Morgan Stanley, Merrill Lynch, BNP, Bear Stearns, and Citigroup in Hong Kong.

"We are excited to welcome Marta to the team," said Carson Block, CIO of Muddy Waters. "Her unique global private and public financial market experience and broad ranging capital raising skills are perfectly aligned with the firm's and our investors' interests across the US, Europe and Asia."

Marta serves as a non-executive director for Justice Centre Hong Kong, non-profit organization that gives legal support to forced migrants. She received her B.A. from the University of Missouri - Columbia.

About Muddy Waters Capital LLC

Muddy Waters Capital LLC is an SEC-registered investment advisor dedicated to due-diligence-based equity investments with an approach that combines diverse talents, including forensic accountants, trained investigators, valuation experts, and entrepreneurs, with hands-on experience running businesses in the U.S. and emerging markets.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220412005880/en/