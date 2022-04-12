Integrity Solutions Named 2022 Business of the Year by ISA-The Association of Learning Providers

Integrity Solutions, the longtime leader in sales performance, training and coaching, was presented with the 2022 Business of the Year Award at ISA-The Association of Learning Providers' Annual Business Retreat in Scottsdale, AZ, on March 29. The designation recognizes the company's financial success, quality products and services, market position and positive workplace culture.

"We've been fortunate to receive a significant number of industry awards in recent years. But this one probably means the most because it comes directly from peers across our industry," says Mike Esterday, CEO of Integrity Solutions. "2021 was the best year in our 53-year history. It's a testament to the amazing work our team does every day on behalf of our clients around the world. We're honored to be recognized by ISA for the work we do in sales training, sales coaching and customer service training."

Integrity Solutions joins such previous recipients of the ISA Business of the Year Award as ExperiencePoint, Intrepid by VitalSource, Center for Creative Leadership, Power Speaking, Pivot Leadership, VitalSmarts, Crisis Prevention Institute, Acumen Learning, Management Concepts, The Ken Blanchard Companies and DDI.

ISA's Awards Committee selects the Business of the Year winner based on the firm that reflects the best balance of five defined criteria: financial viability (indicators that reflect healthy and sustained revenue, operating income, etc.); recognized products/services by clients (verified contribution to client performance); positive organizational culture (employee-friendly, development-oriented, high employee satisfaction levels); customer service/client satisfaction; and respect from colleagues and industry recognition for its body of work.

"We conduct a rigorous process of research and interviews to determine the Business of the Year recipient," says Glain Roberts-McCabe, founder and president of The Roundtable Group and Chair of the 2022 Awards Committee. "In addition to Integrity Solutions' outstanding financial performance over the past several turbulent years, the stories we heard from their employees and clients made clear why they've been so successful. As one of their clients told us, ‘Integrity is just different. They're not in it just for the money. They're in it for the reputation.'"

About Integrity Solutions

As sales performance experts, Integrity Solutions equips sales teams to rise up and lead by building trusted customer relationships grounded in integrity. The firm is the partner of choice for values-driven organizations and specializes in innovative sales, service and coaching training solutions that fuel performance, grow talent, lift up customers, and elevate leaders.

Integrity Solutions has more than five decades of providing excellent sales training and coaching solutions in 130 countries and industries including healthcare, financial services, manufacturing, energy and utilities, agriculture and more. Learn more at: https://www.integritysolutions.com.

To learn more about ISA, visit www.isaconnection.org.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220412005029/en/