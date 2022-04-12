Mouser Electronics Named Global High Service Distributor of the Year by TE Connectivity for Eighth Year

Mouser Electronics, Inc., the industry's leading New Product Introduction (NPI) distributor with the widest selection of semiconductors and electronic components™, is proud to announce that it has received the Global High Service Distributor of the Year Award for the eighth time from TE Connectivity (TE), a world leader in connectivity and sensors. The prestigious distribution award recognizes Mouser's 2021 performance based on sales growth, market share growth, customer growth and business plan performance.

"We are extraordinarily proud to receive this award for the eighth time. All of us at Mouser appreciate TE for recognizing the excellent work of our teams across the globe," said Jeff Newell, Senior Vice President of Products at Mouser Electronics. "TE is an industry leader and valued manufacturer partner, and we are excited to reach our mutual business goals and build on this success together."

"It is my pleasure to honor the Mouser team with this Distributor of the Year Award for the eighth time," said Tammy Stine, Global Account Manager at TE Connectivity. "Mouser's consistent track record of high achievement with TE demonstrates the amazing strength of our business partnership, especially for 2021 in the face of continued challenges. We couldn't be prouder of the sales and customer growth that Mouser achieved for us."

Mouser previously won the TE Global High Service Distributor of the Year Award for 2013, 2014, 2015, 2016, 2017, 2019, and 2020 performance. Additionally, for 2018, Mouser received TE's Customer Expansion Awards for APAC, Japan and EMEA, along with Americas Distributor of the Year Awards for the Application Tooling Business Unit and Data and TE's Devices Business Unit.

Mouser stocks a wide selection of TE products for industries and applications, including automotive, industrial, harsh environments, data communications, consumer devices and aerospace and defense. To learn more about the newest TE products available from Mouser Electronics, visit https://www.mouser.com/manufacturer/TE-Connectivity/.

