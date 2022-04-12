Evisort Names Michaela Dempsey of Workday as Chief Marketing Officer

Experienced SaaS marketing executive joins Evisort to accelerate global growth
Evisort, the leading provider of artificial intelligence (AI) solutions for contract management and analysis, today announced that Michaela Dempsey has joined the company as Chief Marketing Officer.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220412005723/en/
Michaela Dempsey, Chief Marketing Officer (CMO) of Evisort (Photo: Business Wire)
Dempsey joins Evisort from Workday, where she led marketing for the spend management portfolio of technology solutions. Prior to Workday, Dempsey was Vice President of Global Marketing for Scout RFP, the industry-leading procurement solution for sourcing and supplier engagement. Dempsey led the marketing team through the company's Series A, B, C, and its acquisition by Workday in 2019.
Dempsey brings deep SaaS experience in driving demand for hyper-growth brands including unicorns Anaplan (PLAN) and Bill.com (BILL). She also serves as Executive Director for the Global Council for Advancement of Women in Procurement.
This hire continues Evisort's momentum of bringing proven leaders on board, including the recent addition of Dwight Krossa, former Microsoft executive and now Vice President of Product at Evisort, and Steve Tucker, former contract lifecycle management sales leader at Docusign and now Chief Sales Officer at Evisort.
"As we continue to rapidly scale Evisort, we look for talented, passionate leaders who understand our customers, the market, and — most importantly — how to address the massive opportunities ahead of us," said Jerry Ting, CEO of Evisort. "Michaela's track record of building marketing organizations at three category-defining SaaS leaders make her the perfect CMO to help drive our next phase of accelerated growth."
"I am a customer champion at heart and love to transform business operations in a way that brings along a little magic on the journey," said Michaela Dempsey, Chief Marketing Officer at Evisort. "I am thrilled to be joining Evisort's all-star team."
About Evisort
Founded in 2016 by Harvard Law and MIT alumni, Evisort is the leading provider of contract management and AI technology for legal, procurement, sales, finance, and IT teams. Evisort's Contract Intelligence Platform offers implementation within 30 days and fast ROI by centralizing contracts without file migration, using AI to search and automatically track metadata and provisions without manual data entry, and enabling teams to efficiently draft, redline, approve, sign, report on, and renew contracts, all in one place. Evisort is headquartered in Silicon Valley and backed by leading strategic and institutional investors including General Atlantic, Vertex Ventures, M12 (Microsoft's venture fund), Amity Ventures, Village Global, and Serra Ventures. For more information, go to evisort.com, dial (888) 384-7678, like our LinkedIn page, and/or follow us on Twitter: @evisort.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220412005723/en/
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
