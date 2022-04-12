Global Face Mask Detection Market to 2027 - Industry Analysis, Trends, Market Size, and Forecasts - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Face Mask Detection Market: Global Industry Analysis, Trends, Market Size, and Forecasts up to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report on the global face mask detection market provides qualitative and quantitative analysis for the period from 2019 to 2027. The report predicts the global face mask detection market to grow with a CAGR of 15% over the forecast period from 2021-2027.

The study on face mask detection market covers the analysis of the leading geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and RoW for the period of 2019 to 2027.

The report on face mask detection market is a comprehensive study and presentation of drivers, restraints, opportunities, demand factors, market size, forecasts, and trends in the global face mask detection market over the period of 2019 to 2027. Moreover, the report is a collective presentation of primary and secondary research findings.

Porter's five forces model in the report provides insights into the competitive rivalry, supplier and buyer positions in the market and opportunities for the new entrants in the global face mask detection market over the period of 2019 to 2027. Further, IGR- Growth Matrix gave in the report brings an insight into the investment areas that existing or new market players can consider.

What does this Report Deliver?

1. Comprehensive analysis of the global as well as regional markets of the face mask detection market.

2. Complete coverage of all the segments in the face mask detection market to analyze the trends, developments in the global market and forecast of market size up to 2027.

3. Comprehensive analysis of the companies operating in the global face mask detection market. The company profile includes analysis of product portfolio, revenue, SWOT analysis and latest developments of the company.

4. IGR- Growth Matrix presents an analysis of the product segments and geographies that market players should focus to invest, consolidate, expand and/or diversify.

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Compulsion of using face masks across the world

Increase in public safety standards

Restraints

Privacy concerns and lack of accuracy in face mask detection

Opportunities

Artificial intelligence and machine learning

Segments Covered

The global face mask detection market is segmented on the basis of component, technology, and application.

The Global Face Mask Detection Market by Component

Hardware

Software

The Global Face Mask Detection Market by Technology

Optical

E-beam

The Global Face Mask Detection Market by Application

Airport

Hospital

Others

Company Profiles

The companies covered in the report include:

Asura Technologies

Aerialtronics

Canaan Inc.

InData Labs

LeewayHertz

Microsoft Corporation

Mobisoft Infotech LLC

NEC Corporation

Sightcorp

Trident Information Systems Pvt. Ltd.

