Outlook on the Automotive Cybersecurity Global Market to 2027 - Introduction of Electric Vehicles Presents Opportunities - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Automotive Cybersecurity Market: Global Industry Analysis, Trends, Market Size, and Forecasts up to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report on the global automotive cybersecurity market provides qualitative and quantitative analysis for the period from 2019 to 2027.

The report predicts the global automotive cybersecurity market to grow with a CAGR of 16% over the forecast period from 2021-2027. The study on automotive cybersecurity market covers the analysis of the leading geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and RoW for the period of 2019 to 2027.

The report on automotive cybersecurity market is a comprehensive study and presentation of drivers, restraints, opportunities, demand factors, market size, forecasts, and trends in the global automotive cybersecurity market over the period of 2019 to 2027. Moreover, the report is a collective presentation of primary and secondary research findings.

Porter's five forces model in the report provides insights into the competitive rivalry, supplier and buyer positions in the market and opportunities for the new entrants in the global automotive cybersecurity market over the period of 2019 to 2027. Further, IGR- Growth Matrix gave in the report brings an insight into the investment areas that existing or new market players can consider.

What does this Report Deliver?

1. Comprehensive analysis of the global as well as regional markets of the automotive cybersecurity market.

2. Complete coverage of all the segments in the automotive cybersecurity market to analyze the trends, developments in the global market and forecast of market size up to 2027.

3. Comprehensive analysis of the companies operating in the global automotive cybersecurity market. The company profile includes analysis of product portfolio, revenue, SWOT analysis and latest developments of the company.

4. IGR- Growth Matrix presents an analysis of the product segments and geographies that market players should focus to invest, consolidate, expand and/or diversify.

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Increased Use Of Advanced Electronics Parts In Vehicle

Rising Advancement Of Connected Cars

Restraints

Increasing Complexity In Vehicle Electronic System

Opportunities

Introduction Of Electric Vehicle

Segments Covered

The global automotive cybersecurity market is segmented on the basis of security, type, and application.

The Global Automotive Cybersecurity Market by Security

Hardware Security

Software Security

Network Security

Cloud Security

The Global Automotive Cybersecurity Market by Type

Passenger/Consumer Vehicle

Commercial Vehicle

The Global Automotive Cybersecurity Market by Application

On-board Diagnostic (OBD)

Communication

Safety Systems

Infotainment

Telematics

Company Profiles

The companies covered in the report include:

Harman International Industries Inc.

Argus Cyber Security

Karamba Security

Intel Corporation

NNG Software Developing and Commercial LLC

NXP Semiconductors N.V.

Secunet AG

Escrypt Embedded Systems

Robert Bosch GmbH

GuardKnox Cyber Technologies Ltd.

