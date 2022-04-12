Church Mutual Celebrates 125th Anniversary

Company sponsors "Secrets of Sacred Architecture" documentary in recognition of milestone
This year marks the 125th anniversary of Church Mutual Insurance Company, S.I. (a stock insurer)1. In recognition of the milestone, the company sponsored "Secrets of Sacred Architecture," a documentary that will begin airing nationwide Monday, April 18, 2022, on PBS. Narrated by American actor, television host, director and author LeVar Burton, the film explores the secrets embedded in the architecture of American churches, synagogues, mosques and temples.
"We are proud to be an important part of this documentary that allows us to share our 125th anniversary celebration and spirit with the public in a meaningful way," said Rich Poirier, president and CEO of Church Mutual.
From hidden messages in stained-glass windows and the influence of Mary Shelley's ‘Frankenstein' on Gothic architecture, to the reason why the Washington National Cathedral has a Darth Vader-like gargoyle, "Secrets of Sacred Architecture" highlights unique aspects and features of the structures that embody faith in the U.S. The film was produced by Boettcher+Trinklein, Inc., a Milwaukee, Wisconsin-based film and television company, with support from Church Mutual.
A history of protecting the greater good
Church Mutual was founded in 1897 as Wisconsin Church Mutual Fire Insurance Association by a group of pastors in Merrill, Wisconsin, for churches that needed financial help in the event of a fire. Today, Church Mutual is the nation's leading insurer of faith-based organizations of all denominations and a premier insurer of nonprofit and human services organizations, public and private K-12 schools, colleges and universities, senior living facilities and camps and conference centers throughout the United States.
"Our founders believed in the power of faith and the spirit of their congregations and communities – and that all should have an equal chance to rebuild after a catastrophe. We remain deeply rooted in their original purpose today, even as we grow and evolve to provide protection to purpose-driven organizations of all kinds. Across the company, we owe thanks to the team members who came before us, as well as our customers, partners and the communities we serve. Celebrating 125 years is both a humbling and proud achievement," said Poirier.
Viewing "Secrets of Sacred Architecture"
For more information on viewing ""Secrets of Sacred Architecture" visit https://www.pbs.org/show/secrets-sacred-architecture/ or visit your local PBS affiliate online.
About Church Mutual
Church Mutual Insurance Company, S.I., founded in 1897, offers specialized insurance for religious organizations of all denominations, public and private K-12 schools, colleges and universities, senior living facilities, secular and non-secular camps and conference centers, and nonprofit and human services organizations throughout the United States. Church Mutual markets most lines of commercial property and liability insurance, including multi-peril, workers' compensation and commercial auto insurance. In addition to insurance, Church Mutual provides a spectrum of value-added solutions that benefit its customers. Church Mutual holds the following honors:
- A.M. Best Company "A" (excellent) rating.
- Wisconsin 75 Top Private Company by Deloitte US, 2016, 2017, 2018, 2019, 2020 and 2021.
- Wisconsin 75 Distinguished Performer: Innovation by Deloitte US 2019.
- 2021 Gallup Culture Transformation Award recipient.
- 2020 Women and Diversity Award recipient from the American Property Casualty Insurance Association.
- Futuremakers Partner by Wisconsin Technical College System.
- Celent Model Insurer for innovation and emerging technologies.
- Award in Innovation for entrepreneurialism and innovation by National Association of Mutual Insurance Companies.
- 2018-2019 Employer of the Year by Northcentral Technical College.
1Church Mutual is a stock insurer whose policyholders are members of the parent mutual holding company formed on 1/1/20. S.I. = a stock insurer.
