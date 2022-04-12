Keysight Delivers New Digital Wideband Transceiver Test Solution

Hardware/software solution enables customers to accelerate the entire design cycle
Keysight Technologies, Inc. KEYS, a leading technology company that delivers advanced design and validation solutions to help accelerate innovation to connect and secure the world, announced Keysight's new Digital Wideband Transceiver test solution, which unveils true radio frequency (RF) performance characteristics of mixed-digital RF devices.
Defense radars and satellite communications and 5G employ phased-array antennas (PAA) to meet performance and versatility requirements to millimeter wave frequencies. Digital signals are highly integrated into the RF front-end architecture of modern antennas, introducing the need for a new measurement methodology for stimulus and response measurements.
Keysight's new Digital Wideband Transceiver test solution compares digital and RF signals between device input and output and measures the transmitter and receiver responses independent from other test instrumentation. It is comprised of the following Keysight hardware and software solutions:
- N52xxB PNA/PNA-X Vector Network Analyzer: an integrated, flexible microwave test engine for measuring amplifiers, mixers, frequency converters and other active devices.
- S94601B Device Measurement eXpert Software: configuration assistant that enables users to set up complex measurements for various types of devices.
- S94610B Digital Wideband Transceiver Analysis software: test waveform creator and configuration assistant that enables users to set up mixed-digital RF devices.
Wideband stimulus waveforms are generated by Keysight's VXG Vector Signal Generator (M938xB) and the PNA-X Device Measurement eXpert Software enables device characterization and a complete solution control interface. Customers can utilize the high measurement quality and signal fidelity of Keysight's RF test equipment for testing new mixed-digital RF devices, minimizing errors to yield highest possible performance characteristics.
"Digital signals are highly integrated into the RF front-end architecture of modern antennas, which require a new measurement methodology for performance characterization," stated Dan Dunn, vice president of Keysight's Aerospace & Defense Government Solutions. "Keysight's digital wideband transceiver test solution enables true RF performance characterization, while speeding measurements and data analysis that ultimately accelerate the entire design cycle."
Keysight's new Digital Wideband Transceiver test solution delivers the following key customer benefits:
- Reduces weeks of in-house measurement and data analysis effort to a few minutes.
- Can be leveraged to component level, such as analog to digital converters, digital to analog converters and transceiver integrated circuits; subsystem level such as radar/electronic warfare transmit and receive modules; satellite communications transmitters/receivers; and system level including whole signal paths of 5G PAAs utilizing massive multiple-input, multiple-output technology.
- Maintains high measurement accuracy of gigahertz bandwidth in millimeter wave frequencies.
- Adapts to proprietary digital designs with Keysight's custom system solution.
About Keysight Technologies
Keysight delivers advanced design and validation solutions that help accelerate innovation to connect and secure the world. Keysight's dedication to speed and precision extends to software-driven insights and analytics that bring tomorrow's technology products to market faster across the development lifecycle, in design simulation, prototype validation, automated software testing, manufacturing analysis, and network performance optimization and visibility in enterprise, service provider and cloud environments. Our customers span the worldwide communications and industrial ecosystems, aerospace and defense, automotive, energy, semiconductor, and general electronics markets. Keysight generated revenues of $4.9B in fiscal year 2021. For more information about Keysight Technologies KEYS, visit us at www.keysight.com.
Additional information about Keysight Technologies is available in the newsroom at https://www.keysight.com/go/news and on Facebook, LinkedIn, Twitter and YouTube.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220412005778/en/
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.