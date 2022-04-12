NewEdge Wealth Names Robin Petty as Managing Director, Head of Wealth Strategy

Industry expert expands firm's ability to support ultra high net worth clients and navigate the complexities of wealth strategy

NewEdge Wealth, LLC, a registered investment adviser specializing in advising ultra high net worth, family office and institutional clients, has appointed Robin Petty as Managing Director and Head of Wealth Strategy. In her new role, Ms. Petty will expand the firm's team of Certified Financial Planners®, tax advisers and lawyers that support clients by offering solutions related to tax, estate, philanthropy, financing, and next generation planning. Her efforts will focus on designing strategies to help families navigate the complexities of multi-generational wealth.

Ms. Petty, a non-practicing attorney, brings over 30 years of experience delivering wealth strategy services and advice to ultra high net worth clients. Most recently, she served as a Managing Director at Hawthorn, PNC Family Wealth where she led the wealth strategy practice. During her time there, she executed several impactful initiatives including the development of the Institute for Family Success. Prior to Hawthorn, Ms. Petty held senior positions at Wells Fargo, JP Morgan, and U.S. Trust. She holds a Juris Doctor degree from New York Law School and a Bachelor of Science degree from Wagner College.

"Robin's reputation as a wealth strategy leader is well known across the industry and we were impressed with how she managed the practice, developed talent, and implemented and executed initiatives. Wealth strategy is a core offering for our ultra high net worth client base and a differentiated way we can deliver successful client outcomes," said John Straus, President of NewEdge Wealth. "Robin's understanding of our unique client base and proven track record in directly affecting clients will help us meet and exceed client expectations as we continue our accelerated growth."

"I am thrilled to be joining an organization that is focused on providing a superior client experience through the lens of the wealth strategy process and holistic advice," said Petty. "By helping clients focus on deliberate decision-making related to the complexities of their wealth, we can simplify their lives and help them move forward with clarity the type of legacy they wish to achieve. The talent at NewEdge is impressive and welcoming, and I look forward to further cementing the impact of wealth strategy with our clients."

NewEdge Wealth is a division of NewEdge Capital Group, which currently advises over $30 billion in client assets. The firm continues to experience rapid and strategic growth since its founding at the end of 2020. In the first quarter of 2022 alone, NewEdge Wealth has added an 11-person advisory team in South Florida, announced the appointment of Robert J. McCann as the Co-Chairman of the firm's parent company, NewEdge Capital Group, and announced the hire of new Managing Director, Karen Glassman. Advancements are expected to continue throughout the year.

About NewEdge Wealth

NewEdge Wealth is a division of NewEdge Capital Group, LLC. NewEdge Capital Group has over $30 billion in client assets across multiple business lines and supports over 300 financial advisors servicing several thousand households, family offices and institutions comprising more than 75,000 client accounts.

NewEdge Wealth is designed to meet the needs of ultra high net worth, family office and institutional clients. The division seeks to provide a select group of clients with a personalized level of service and attention designed to help organize and simplify their lives, while also providing access to an expansive menu of institutional caliber products and services — all wrapped in technology that serves as the connective tissue between the client with the advisor to create a stronger, more personal relationship. Investment advisory services offered through NewEdge Wealth, LLC, a registered investment adviser. Securities offered through NewEdge Securities, Inc., Member FINRA/SIPC. NewEdge and its affiliates do not render advice on legal, tax and/or tax accounting matters to clients. Each client should consult his/her personal tax and/or legal advisor to learn about any potential tax or other implications that may result from acting on a particular recommendation. For more information, visit www.newedgewealth.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220412005766/en/