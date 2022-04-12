American Water's 2022 First Quarter Conference Call Scheduled for April 28, 2022

American Water Works Company, Inc. AWK announced today that it intends to release its 2022 first quarter financial results after the market closes on Wednesday, April 27, 2022.
Susan Hardwick, president, chief executive officer, and chief financial officer and Cheryl Norton, executive vice president and chief operating officer will host the 2022 first quarter earnings conference call and webcast with investors, analysts and other interested parties on Thursday, April 28, 2022, at 9 a.m. Eastern Daylight Time. There will be a question-and-answer session as part of the call.
Interested parties may listen to an audio webcast of the conference call through a link on the Investor Relations website at ir.amwater.com. Presentation slides that will be used in conjunction with the earnings conference call will also be made available online in advance at ir.amwater.com. A replay of the audio webcast will be available for one year on American Water's investor relations website at ir.amwater.com/events. The company recognizes its website as a key channel of distribution to reach public investors and as a means of disclosing material non-public information to comply with its obligations under SEC Regulation FD.
About American Water
With a history dating back to 1886, American Water AWK is the largest and most geographically diverse U.S. publicly traded water and wastewater utility company. The company employs more than 6,400 dedicated professionals who provide regulated and regulated-like drinking water and wastewater services to more than 14 million people in 24 states. American Water provides safe, clean, affordable and reliable water services to our customers to help keep their lives flowing. For more information, visit amwater.com and follow American Water on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn.
