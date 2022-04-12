Cyara Awarded 2022 TMCnet Remote Work Pioneer Award

Cyara LiveVQ honored for offering exceptional solution to support remote agents and assure quality customer experience

Cyara, provider of the award-winning Automated Customer Experience (CX) Assurance Platform, today announced that global integrated media company TMC, has named Cyara's LiveVQ as a 2022 TMCnet Remote Work Pioneer winner. The award honors companies whose software and other solutions support the massive increase in remote working brought on by the pandemic.

In October 2021, Cyara launched LiveVQ, a new solution that empowers brands to deliver flawless CX by enabling real-time monitoring, diagnoses and faster resolution of voice quality issues that impact the quality of a companies' CX. LiveVQ increases agent productivity, provides contact center technical teams with performance visibility, and reduces the time and effort required to conduct troubleshooting and root-cause analysis. These benefits lead to better quality calls, reduced customer churn and improved customer satisfaction scores and sales.

"Driven by the pandemic, many organizations have shifted contact centers to the cloud to support a remote workforce. The adoption of Cyara's LiveVQ continues to grow due to the critical need to enable remote workers, ensure quality customer experiences and advance innovation," said Alok Kulkarni, CEO and co-founder of Cyara. "It's an honor to receive this award that recognizes our commitment to delivering best-in-class customer experience."

"Recognizing leaders in the advancement of remote working software, TMC is proud to announce LiveVQ as a recipient of the 2nd Annual Remote Work Pioneer Award," said Rich Tehrani, CEO of TMC. "Cyara is being honored for their achievement in bringing innovation and excellence to the market, while leveraging the latest technology trends."

The 2022 TMCnet Remote work Pioneer Award is highlighted on TMCnet news portal.

