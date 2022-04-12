Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Expands Florida Presence

Brokerage to Operate as Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Palm West Realty

Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices, a global residential real estate brokerage franchise network, is pleased to announce its further expansion in the state of Florida with the addition of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Palm West Realty — the brand's 13th network franchised real estate brokerage in the state.

Family owned and operated for over 40 years, the brokerage will be co-owned by industry veterans Lou Delgado and Fred Lewers. The firm will serve both the luxury and residential real estate market throughout The Sunshine State in Flagler, St. Johns, and Volusia counties.

Originally from Staten Island, New York, Fred retired as a NY City firefighter after twenty years of service. His real estate credentials include Real Estate Broker License, and a Community Association Manager License. Fred also served in the US Army Reserve for 26 years, retiring as a Sergeant Major and was selected, from 1.3 million volunteers located in 86 different countries around the world, to attend the Little League World Series, where he was honored and chosen to throw the first pitch. Lou arrived in Palm Coast 42 years ago from East Setauket, New York, where he managed and owned several Tropicana Products distribution routes. Since Lou enjoys the company of people, it seemed natural to become involved in real estate. He started in the real estate business in 1982 with a small, family-owned company.

"Providing our clients with an extraordinary experience from start to finish is at the core of everything we do here," said Lou Delgado, Co-Owner, Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Palm West Realty. "Aligning with the Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices global brand will allow us to reach new heights in real estate. We are excited to reach new potential."

"Palm Coast was recently designated the #1 retirement community, making it a local hotspot," said Christy Budnick, CEO, Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices. "We are pleased to welcome Lou, Fred, and the entire team to real estate's Forever Brand. The team has been in the market for over 40 years and are well-equipped to represent the significant number of high-net-worth individuals and families coming to the market."

By joining the network, Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Palm West Realty agents gain access to Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices' active referral and relocation networks, and its "FOREVER Cloud" technology suite, a powerful source for lead generation, marketing support, social media, video production/distribution and more.

The brand also provides an exclusive Luxury Collection marketing program for premier listings. Its Prestige Magazine showcases network members' premium listings with a strong lineup of feature stories covering topics that appeal to high-end real estate clients.

The brokerage has 25 agents and 2 offices with plans for continued growth. The company and its agents also give back to its local community and are passionate about supporting a variety of causes, including the areas local Little League for more than 30 years and the local humane society.

For more information visit: bhhspalmwestrealty.com

About Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Palm West Realty

Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Palm West Realty is committed to making client's home search, buying and selling experience truly memorable. The company's success is deep-rooted in our values and driven by the exceptional professionals who are trained and committed to providing the most customer-centric real estate experience in the Palm Coast area.

About Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices

Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices is a global residential real estate brokerage franchise network with more than 50,000 real estate professionals and nearly 1,500 offices across 12 countries including, the U.S., Canada, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, The Bahamas, and India. In 2021, the Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices global network represented more than $179.9 billion (USD) in real estate sales volume. The network, among the few organizations entrusted to use the world-renowned Berkshire Hathaway name, brings to the real estate market a definitive mark of trust, integrity, stability, and longevity.

