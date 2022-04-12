Nahan Announces East Coast Expansion of Direct Mail Platform

Acquisition of Intellus Marketing Mail Division Assets Will Allow for Faster Speed to Market for Customers' Direct Mail Campaigns
Nahan, a full-service, direct marketing and print solutions provider, announced today it has acquired the mail division assets of Intellus Marketing. The purchase allows Nahan to strategically expand its geographic footprint and complement its existing Minnesota facility with enhanced printing, mailing, distribution, and logistics capabilities that enable faster speed to market.
"Direct mail is the fastest-growing segment of our business," said CEO Mike Ertel. "The addition of an East Coast facility strengthens our already best-in-class platform with improved cycle time, which is integral to our end-to-end direct marketing solution."
The dual facilities will also increase Nahan's overall print and mailing capacity to support the growing needs of its expanding customer base. The former Intellus facility, located in Montgomeryville, Pa., is equipped with a high-speed direct mail production platform which enables high volume execution of direct mail campaigns.
With the direct mail industry facing headwinds due to supply chain issues and paper shortages, companies like Nahan have partnered with marketers to find creative solutions, such as redirecting marketing dollars toward trigger-based communications that are highly targeted, personalized, and timely.
"With the increased focus on triggered direct mail campaigns, marketers are seeking integrated solutions to increase agility, efficiency, and effectiveness," said Mike Logar, Vice President of Sales and Marketing Services. "This acquisition puts us in a strong position to produce direct mail campaigns that will deliver high-performance results for our customers and drive business growth in a highly competitive market."
About Nahan
Nahan is a full-service direct marketing and print solutions provider. Our portfolio of services includes strategy, creative, data, analytics, print production, mailing, logistics and fulfillment services.
Founded in 1962 by Jim and Helen Nahan, the company established a strong reputation for providing high-quality direct mail and commercial print and exemplary customer service. What was then a 15-person, family-owned print shop is now home to over 400 employees, including industry-leading experts in direct marketing strategy, data, analytics, creative, and more.
For more information about Nahan and our services, please visit http://www.Nahan.com.
