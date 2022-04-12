PrimeLending Promotes Kelly Lee to Western Divisional Manager

National home lender, PrimeLending®, a PlainsCapital Company, is proud to announce Kelly Lee has been promoted to EVP, Divisional Manager with responsibility for loan origination production in the western third of the country. Lee joins Central Divisional Manager Al Velasco and Eastern Divisional Manager Karen Blakeslee as the national production leaders for the company.

A highly effective leader with a winning track record of continual market growth, Lee joined PrimeLending in 2014 as SVP, Regional Manager for the Pacific Northwest. Under his leadership, he fostered top performing branches in key development areas in Oregon, Washington and Idaho, and established a strong foothold in new markets, including Alaska and Montana. During his tenure, Lee has distinguished himself as an excellent recruiter and talent developer.

"Known for his keen strategic mind, collaborative problem-solving and promoting a people-centric culture, Kelly not only brings out the best in his team, but he inspires them to aim higher," said Tim Elkins, Chief Production Officer for PrimeLending.

Lee has more than 20 years of experience in the mortgage industry. Before joining PrimeLending, Kelly served as vice president of sales and executive vice president for a regional mortgage company, where he managed operations including warehouse lines and investor relationships. Kelly offices out of Lake Oswego, Oregon.

