PrimeLending Promotes Kelly Lee to Western Divisional Manager

National home lender, PrimeLending®, a PlainsCapital Company, is proud to announce Kelly Lee has been promoted to EVP, Divisional Manager with responsibility for loan origination production in the western third of the country. Lee joins Central Divisional Manager Al Velasco and Eastern Divisional Manager Karen Blakeslee as the national production leaders for the company.
A highly effective leader with a winning track record of continual market growth, Lee joined PrimeLending in 2014 as SVP, Regional Manager for the Pacific Northwest. Under his leadership, he fostered top performing branches in key development areas in Oregon, Washington and Idaho, and established a strong foothold in new markets, including Alaska and Montana. During his tenure, Lee has distinguished himself as an excellent recruiter and talent developer.
"Known for his keen strategic mind, collaborative problem-solving and promoting a people-centric culture, Kelly not only brings out the best in his team, but he inspires them to aim higher," said Tim Elkins, Chief Production Officer for PrimeLending.
Lee has more than 20 years of experience in the mortgage industry. Before joining PrimeLending, Kelly served as vice president of sales and executive vice president for a regional mortgage company, where he managed operations including warehouse lines and investor relationships. Kelly offices out of Lake Oswego, Oregon.
ABOUT PRIMELENDING
PrimeLending, a PlainsCapital Company, is a national home lender combining personal guidance and local expertise with fast service, more choices and the flexibility to meet homeowners' unique needs. We're relentlessly focused on empowering our customers to boldly pursue their homeownership goals, whether they're looking to buy, refinance or renovate a home. The PrimeLending team works alongside our customers in all 50 states, helping them make smart home financing decisions and have a rewarding experience along the way. Delivering on this promise for more than 30 years, we're proud to consistently earn a 97% customer satisfaction rating*. PrimeLending is a wholly owned subsidiary of PlainsCapital Bank, which in turn is a wholly owned subsidiary of Hilltop Holdings Inc. HTH. More information at PrimeLending.com. Equal Housing Lender.
*Survey administered and managed by an independent third party following loan closing. 97% satisfaction rating refers to the average rating our customers have given our loan officers for the period 01/01/21-12/31/21.
All loans subject to credit approval. Rates and fees subject to change. Mortgage financing provided by PrimeLending, a PlainsCapital Company. Equal Housing Lender.
© 2022 PrimeLending, a PlainsCapital Company (PrimeLending). (NMLS: 13649).
* A prequalification is not an approval of credit, and does not signify that underwriting requirements have been met. Conditions and restrictions may apply.
