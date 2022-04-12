Smartling Appoints Bryan Murphy as Chief Executive Officer

Murphy to lead Smartling post $160 million growth investment, expand company's enterprise-grade translation platform

Smartling, the enterprise translation software and services company, today announced the appointment of Bryan Murphy as CEO.

This announcement comes on the heels of a $160 million growth investment from Battery Ventures in December 2021. Smartling's founder, Jack Welde, will remain with the company and assume a critical leadership role as President focusing on product development and strategy. Welde will also continue serving on the Board of Directors.

With more than 20 years of global leadership experience in SaaS and eCommerce, Murphy brings a growth-minded skillset to Smartling that will drive the company into new verticals and significantly expand its current markets. Formerly, Murphy was the VP of Vertical Markets at eBay and CEO and Co-Founder of WHI, a SaaS company, acquired by eBay in 2012. He has also served as CEO of Breather and President of Digital for Serta Simmons. Murphy also serves on the boards of a number of private equity and venture backed businesses.

Delivering an enterprise-grade localization strategy

"Smartling's mission is to be a trusted growth partner to our global brands and help them deliver truly local customer experiences in every market they serve," said Murphy. "The problem Smartling solves is that traditional translation can be slow, expensive and error prone at scale. Using artificial intelligence, our translation management platform and ability to translate and distribute content across multiple platforms and devices, reduces time to market by up to 90% and cost by up to 60%. This gives our customers an edge as they grow their business globally."

"We're extremely fortunate to have welcomed Bryan, someone with a track record and leadership as impressive as his, as Smartling's leader," said Welde. "In just a few months' time I've had the chance to get to know and work with Bryan. He has already demonstrated the leadership and character that I believe every Smartling customer and employee can truly trust and rely on. I very much look forward to seeing his vision for Smartling come to life in the days to come."

About Smartling

Smartling is a language translation company that enables customers to localize content across devices and platforms. The company is recognized by CSA Research as the #1 Leader for Language-Oriented TMS, and by users on G2 as the #1 rated Translation Management System. Smartling established Enterprise Translation Cloud, a data-driven approach to localization, which enables its customers to achieve higher quality translation at a lower total cost. Smartling is the platform of choice for hundreds of B2B and B2C brands, including IHG Hotels & Resorts, Shopify, Momentive (formerly SurveyMonkey) and Lyft. Smartling is headquartered in New York, with offices in Dublin and London. For more information, please visit smartling.com.

