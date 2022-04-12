Smartling Appoints Bryan Murphy as Chief Executive Officer

Murphy to lead Smartling post $160 million growth investment, expand company's enterprise-grade translation platform
Smartling, the enterprise translation software and services company, today announced the appointment of Bryan Murphy as CEO.
This announcement comes on the heels of a $160 million growth investment from Battery Ventures in December 2021. Smartling's founder, Jack Welde, will remain with the company and assume a critical leadership role as President focusing on product development and strategy. Welde will also continue serving on the Board of Directors.
With more than 20 years of global leadership experience in SaaS and eCommerce, Murphy brings a growth-minded skillset to Smartling that will drive the company into new verticals and significantly expand its current markets. Formerly, Murphy was the VP of Vertical Markets at eBay and CEO and Co-Founder of WHI, a SaaS company, acquired by eBay in 2012. He has also served as CEO of Breather and President of Digital for Serta Simmons. Murphy also serves on the boards of a number of private equity and venture backed businesses.
Delivering an enterprise-grade localization strategy
"Smartling's mission is to be a trusted growth partner to our global brands and help them deliver truly local customer experiences in every market they serve," said Murphy. "The problem Smartling solves is that traditional translation can be slow, expensive and error prone at scale. Using artificial intelligence, our translation management platform and ability to translate and distribute content across multiple platforms and devices, reduces time to market by up to 90% and cost by up to 60%. This gives our customers an edge as they grow their business globally."
"We're extremely fortunate to have welcomed Bryan, someone with a track record and leadership as impressive as his, as Smartling's leader," said Welde. "In just a few months' time I've had the chance to get to know and work with Bryan. He has already demonstrated the leadership and character that I believe every Smartling customer and employee can truly trust and rely on. I very much look forward to seeing his vision for Smartling come to life in the days to come."
About Smartling
Smartling is a language translation company that enables customers to localize content across devices and platforms. The company is recognized by CSA Research as the #1 Leader for Language-Oriented TMS, and by users on G2 as the #1 rated Translation Management System. Smartling established Enterprise Translation Cloud, a data-driven approach to localization, which enables its customers to achieve higher quality translation at a lower total cost. Smartling is the platform of choice for hundreds of B2B and B2C brands, including IHG Hotels & Resorts, Shopify, Momentive (formerly SurveyMonkey) and Lyft. Smartling is headquartered in New York, with offices in Dublin and London. For more information, please visit smartling.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220412005244/en/
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.