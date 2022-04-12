Worldwide Air Insulated Switchgear Industry to 2027 - Featuring Schneider Electric, Eaton and Siemens Among Others - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Air Insulated Switchgear Market: Global Industry Analysis, Trends, Market Size, and Forecasts up to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report on the global air insulated switchgear market provides qualitative and quantitative analysis for the period from 2019 to 2027.

The report predicts the global air insulated switchgear market to grow with a CAGR of 4% over the forecast period from 2021-2027. The study on air insulated switchgear market covers the analysis of the leading geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and RoW for the period of 2019 to 2027.

The report on air insulated switchgear market is a comprehensive study and presentation of drivers, restraints, opportunities, demand factors, market size, forecasts, and trends in the global air insulated switchgear market over the period of 2019 to 2027. Moreover, the report is a collective presentation of primary and secondary research findings.

Porter's five forces model in the report provides insights into the competitive rivalry, supplier and buyer positions in the market and opportunities for the new entrants in the global air insulated switchgear market over the period of 2019 to 2027. Further, IGR- Growth Matrix gave in the report brings an insight into the investment areas that existing or new market players can consider.

What does this Report Deliver?

1. Comprehensive analysis of the global as well as regional markets of the air insulated switchgear market.

2. Complete coverage of all the segments in the air insulated switchgear market to analyze the trends, developments in the global market and forecast of market size up to 2027.

3. Comprehensive analysis of the companies operating in the global air insulated switchgear market. The company profile includes analysis of product portfolio, revenue, SWOT analysis and latest developments of the company.

4. IGR- Growth Matrix presents an analysis of the product segments and geographies that market players should focus to invest, consolidate, expand and/or diversify.

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Increasing transmission & distribution investments

Increasing energy demand, new power generation capacity additions, and aging assets

Restraints

It requires regular maintenance

Opportunities

Adoption of air insulated switchgear in residential sector

Segments Covered

The global air insulated switchgear market is segmented on the basis of voltage, installation, and application.

The Global Air Insulated Switchgear Market by Voltage

Up to 36 kV

>36 kV

The Global Air Insulated Switchgear Market by Installation

Indoor

Outdoor

The Global Air Insulated Switchgear Market by Application

Transmission and Distribution

Manufacturing and Processing

Company Profiles

The companies covered in the report include:

Schneider Electric

General Electric

Crompton Greaves, Ltd.

Eaton Corporation

Emerson Electric

Siemens

SOCOMEC Group

Russelectric

ABB Ltd

Generac Power Systems

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/eiuor8

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220412005848/en/