Global AI in Medical Imaging Market to 2027 - Industry Analysis, Trends, Market Size, and Forecasts - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The report on the global AI in medical imaging market provides qualitative and quantitative analysis for the period from 2019 to 2027.

The report predicts the global AI in medical imaging market to grow with a healthy CAGR over the forecast period from 2021-2027. The study on AI in medical imaging market covers the analysis of the leading geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and RoW for the period of 2019 to 2027.

The report on AI in medical imaging market is a comprehensive study and presentation of drivers, restraints, opportunities, demand factors, market size, forecasts, and trends in the global AI in medical imaging market over the period of 2019 to 2027. Moreover, the report is a collective presentation of primary and secondary research findings.

Porter's five forces model in the report provides insights into the competitive rivalry, supplier and buyer positions in the market and opportunities for the new entrants in the global AI in medical imaging market over the period of 2019 to 2027. Further, IGR- Growth Matrix gave in the report brings an insight into the investment areas that existing or new market players can consider.

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Growing number of cross-industry partnerships and collaborations

Growing awareness of the benefits offered by ai techniques

Restraints

Reluctance among medical practitioners to adopt ai-based technologies

Opportunities

Untapped emerging markets

What does this Report Deliver?

1. Comprehensive analysis of the global as well as regional markets of the AI in medical imaging market.

2. Complete coverage of all the segments in the AI in medical imaging market to analyze the trends, developments in the global market and forecast of market size up to 2027.

3. Comprehensive analysis of the companies operating in the global AI in medical imaging market. The company profile includes analysis of product portfolio, revenue, SWOT analysis and latest developments of the company.

4. IGR- Growth Matrix presents an analysis of the product segments and geographies that market players should focus to invest, consolidate, expand and/or diversify.

Segments Covered

The global AI in medical imaging market is segmented on the basis of component, application, and end user.

The Global AI in Medical Imaging Market by Component

Software

Service

The Global AI in Medical Imaging Market by Application

Radiology

In Vivo

OB/GYN

MRI

CT

Ultrasound

IVD

The Global AI in Medical Imaging Market by End User

Hospitals

Diagnostic Laboratory

Diagnostic Imaging Center

Company Profiles

The companies covered in the report include:

NVIDIA Corporation

IBM

Intel

Siemens Healthineers

GE Healthcare

Digital Diagnostics

InformAI

Day Zero Diagnostics

Butterfly Network

Zebra Medical Vision

