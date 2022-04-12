India's $49.5M+ Wet Vacuum Cleaner Market, 2022-2027: Rising Demand for Self-Drive Wet Vacuum Cleaners Creates Opportunities - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "India Wet Vacuum Cleaner Market (2022-2027) by Type, System Type, Application, Competitive Analysis and the Impact of Covid-19 with Ansoff Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
India's Wet Vacuum Cleaner Market is estimated to be USD 49.5 Mn in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 60.37 Mn by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 4.05%.
Market Segmentation
- India's Wet Vacuum Cleaner Market is segmented based on Type, System Type, and Application.
- Type, the market is classified into Wired and Cordless.
- System Type, the market is classified into Automatic and Semi-Automatic.
- Application, the market is classified into Household and Commercial.
Competitive Quadrant
The report includes Competitive Quadrant, a proprietary tool to analyze and evaluate the position of companies based on their Industry Position score and Market Performance score. The tool uses various factors for categorizing the players into four categories. Some of these factors considered for analysis are financial performance over the last 3 years, growth strategies, innovation score, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.
Ansoff Analysis
The report presents a detailed Ansoff matrix analysis for India's Wet Vacuum Cleaner Market. Ansoff Matrix, also known as Product/Market Expansion Grid, is a strategic tool used to design strategies for the growth of the company. The matrix can be used to evaluate approaches in four strategies viz. Market Development, Market Penetration, Product Development and Diversification. The matrix is also used for risk analysis to understand the risk involved with each approach.
The analyst analyses India's Wet Vacuum Cleaner Market using the Ansoff Matrix to provide the best approaches a company can take to improve its market position.
Based on the SWOT analysis conducted on the industry and industry players, the analyst has devised suitable strategies for market growth.
Why buy this report?
- The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of India's Wet Vacuum Cleaner Market. The report includes in-depth qualitative analysis, verifiable data from authentic sources, and projections about market size. The projections are calculated using proven research methodologies.
- The report has been compiled through extensive primary and secondary research. The primary research is done through interviews, surveys, and observation of renowned personnel in the industry.
- The report includes an in-depth market analysis using Porter's 5 forces model and the Ansoff Matrix. In addition, the impact of Covid-19 on the market is also featured in the report.
- The report also includes the regulatory scenario in the industry, which will help you make a well-informed decision. The report discusses major regulatory bodies and major rules and regulations imposed on this sector across various geographies.
- The report also contains the competitive analysis using Positioning Quadrants, the analyst's competitive positioning tool.
Market Dynamics
Drivers
- Increasing Disposable Income, Rising Hectic Schedules and Lack of Time for Traditional Way of Cleaning
- Rapid Growth of Online Platform
- Growing Demand for Energy-Efficient and Automated Solutions
- Benefits of Industrial Wet Vacuum Cleaners
Restraints
- Low Durability of The Household Vacuum Cleaners
- High Energy Consumption of Cleaners
Opportunities
- Rising Demand for Self-Drive Wet Vacuum Cleaners
- Technological Advancements in Wet Vacuum Cleaners
Challenges
- Dearth of Awareness in Remote Areas
Companies Mentioned
- Alfred Karcher SE & Co.
- Altomech Private Limited
- Balzano
- Craftsman
- Delfinvacuums Hako GmbH Koninklijke Philips N.V., Nilfisk Group
- DEWALT
- Electrolux AB
- Emerson Electric Co.
- Eureka Forbes Ltd
- iRobot Corporation
- Karcher Cleaning System Pvt. Ltd
- Shop-Vac Corporation
- Tineco Intelligent Technology
- TTK Prestige Ltd.
- Vacmaster
- Xiaomi Inc.
