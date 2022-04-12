India's $49.5M+ Wet Vacuum Cleaner Market, 2022-2027: Rising Demand for Self-Drive Wet Vacuum Cleaners Creates Opportunities - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "India Wet Vacuum Cleaner Market (2022-2027) by Type, System Type, Application, Competitive Analysis and the Impact of Covid-19 with Ansoff Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

India's Wet Vacuum Cleaner Market is estimated to be USD 49.5 Mn in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 60.37 Mn by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 4.05%.

Market Segmentation

India's Wet Vacuum Cleaner Market is segmented based on Type, System Type, and Application.

Type, the market is classified into Wired and Cordless.

System Type, the market is classified into Automatic and Semi-Automatic.

Application, the market is classified into Household and Commercial.

Competitive Quadrant

The report includes Competitive Quadrant, a proprietary tool to analyze and evaluate the position of companies based on their Industry Position score and Market Performance score. The tool uses various factors for categorizing the players into four categories. Some of these factors considered for analysis are financial performance over the last 3 years, growth strategies, innovation score, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.

Ansoff Analysis

The report presents a detailed Ansoff matrix analysis for India's Wet Vacuum Cleaner Market. Ansoff Matrix, also known as Product/Market Expansion Grid, is a strategic tool used to design strategies for the growth of the company. The matrix can be used to evaluate approaches in four strategies viz. Market Development, Market Penetration, Product Development and Diversification. The matrix is also used for risk analysis to understand the risk involved with each approach.

The analyst analyses India's Wet Vacuum Cleaner Market using the Ansoff Matrix to provide the best approaches a company can take to improve its market position.

Based on the SWOT analysis conducted on the industry and industry players, the analyst has devised suitable strategies for market growth.

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Increasing Disposable Income, Rising Hectic Schedules and Lack of Time for Traditional Way of Cleaning

Rapid Growth of Online Platform

Growing Demand for Energy-Efficient and Automated Solutions

Benefits of Industrial Wet Vacuum Cleaners

Restraints

Low Durability of The Household Vacuum Cleaners

High Energy Consumption of Cleaners

Opportunities

Rising Demand for Self-Drive Wet Vacuum Cleaners

Technological Advancements in Wet Vacuum Cleaners

Challenges

Dearth of Awareness in Remote Areas

Companies Mentioned

Alfred Karcher SE & Co.

Altomech Private Limited

Balzano

Craftsman

Delfinvacuums Hako GmbH Koninklijke Philips N.V., Nilfisk Group

DEWALT

Electrolux AB

Emerson Electric Co.

Eureka Forbes Ltd

iRobot Corporation

Karcher Cleaning System Pvt. Ltd

Shop-Vac Corporation

Tineco Intelligent Technology

TTK Prestige Ltd.

Vacmaster

Xiaomi Inc.

