"Accounting for Climate Change" Wins 63rd Annual HBR McKinsey Award

Top article proposes new system companies can use to account for and improve greenhouse gas emissions
An article outlining a new approach to measuring and reporting companies' greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions has won the 2021 HBR McKinsey Award, which honors the best Harvard Business Review article of the year.
In "Accounting for Climate Change," Harvard Business School professor Robert S. Kaplan and University of Oxford Blavatnik School of Government professor Karthik Ramanna argue that the methodology most companies use to estimate their GHG emissions for environmental, social, and governance (ESG) reporting is inaccurate and unreliable. They propose tackling the measurement and reporting of GHG emissions in a more integrated, comprehensive, and auditable way through the E-liability accounting system. The system integrates advances in chemistry and engineering with financial and cost accounting principles to assign a company's direct and supply-chain emissions to its outputs of products and services.
"‘Accounting for Climate Change' could not be more timely given the urgency of the climate crisis and the imperative for companies to reduce greenhouse gas emissions," said Adi Ignatius, Editor in Chief of Harvard Business Review. "The judges praised the article's rigorous and practical approach to improving ESG reporting."
Robert S. Kaplan is a senior fellow and the Marvin Bower Professor of Leadership Development, Emeritus, at Harvard Business School. Karthik Ramanna is professor of business and public policy at Oxford University's Blavatnik School of Government.
Read more about the article and the research behind it at McKinsey Blog. Additionally, Kaplan and Ramanna published a follow-up article, "We Need Better Carbon Accounting. Here's How to Get There," on HBR.org today.
The annual HBR McKinsey Awards, judged by an independent panel of business and academic leaders with input from members of HBR's Advisory Board, commend outstanding articles published each year in Harvard Business Review. This year's announcement appears in the May-June issue of the magazine.
This year's HBR McKinsey Awards also recognizes three finalists:
- "The Circular Business Model" by Atalay Atasu, Céline Dumas, and Luk N. Van Wassenhove
- "Unconscious Bias Training That Works" by Francesca Gino and Katherine Coffman
- "Net Promoter 3.0" by Fred Reichheld, Darci Darnell, and Maureen Burns
The 2021 HBR McKinsey judges were: Kathleen Eisenhardt, Professor, Stanford School of Engineering; Trevor Fetter, Senior Lecturer, Harvard Business School; Claudio Fernández-Aráoz, Former Partner, Egon Zehnder; Sunil Gupta, Professor, Harvard Business School; Samantha Hammock, Executive Vice President and Chief Human Resources Officer, Verizon; Linda Hill, Professor, Harvard Business School; and Herminia Ibarra, Professor, London Business School
About the HBR McKinsey Awards
Since 1959, the HBR McKinsey Awards have recognized practical and groundbreaking management thinking by determining the best articles published each year in Harvard Business Review. Past winners include Clayton M. Christensen, Peter Drucker, Daniel Goleman, Rosabeth Moss Kanter, John Kotter, Mark R. Kramer, Michael E. Porter, and George Stalk.
About Harvard Business Review
Harvard Business Review is the leading destination for smart management thinking. Through its flagship magazine, 10 international licensed editions, books from Harvard Business Review Press, and digital content and tools published on HBR.org, Harvard Business Review provides professionals around the world with rigorous insights and best practices to lead themselves and their organizations more effectively and to make a positive impact.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220412005807/en/
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.