SugarCRM Named a Leader in the Nucleus Research

SugarCRM, provider of the award-winning AI-driven CRM platform, today announced it has been named a Leader in the Nucleus Research CRM Value Matrix for the second year running.

Sugar was recognized for innovations to its functionally complete customer experience management platform including modules for sales, service, and marketing, as well as analytics and data integration.

"We are thrilled to again be named a Leader in the Nucleus Research CRM Value Matrix Value Matrix," said Christian Wettre, Senior Vice President and General Manager, Sugar Platform, for SugarCRM. "By going beyond features and functionality comparisons, the Nucleus' CRM Value Matrix provides a definitive vendor evaluation guide comprising qualitative criteria to identify vendors offering exceptional value and which are worthy of customers' business."

Nucleus noted several key milestones in Sugar's go-to-market strategy that were considered for the ranking. These include Sugar's introduction of a new third-party app marketplace, SugarOutfitters, that grants users access to over 200 extensions and integrations, and Sugar's acquisition of AddOptify, which equips users with integrated "playbook" functionality for increased process automation and guided selling capabilities.

Also of note was the addition of SugarPredict to the company's SugarLive multi channel customer communications application, continuing to bring the powerful SugarPredict AI engine to its full platform portfolio.

SugarPredict is a fully integrated deep learning platform that puts the power of AI in the hands of every business. Sugar now provides a timeline view that aggregates customer interactions across the platform, informing users on next-best actions based on previous touchpoints.

The Nucleus Value Matrix segments competitors based on usability, functionality, and the value that customers realized from each product's capabilities, measured with Nucleus' rigorous ROI methodologies.

About Nucleus Research

Nucleus Research is a global provider of investigative, case-based technology research and advisory services. The company's ROI-focused research approach provides unique insight into the actual results technology solutions deliver, allowing organizations to cut through marketing hype to understand the real operational value and select or renew the best technology solution for their environment. For more information, visit NucleusResearch.com.

About SugarCRM

SugarCRM is how marketing, sales, and service teams finally get a clear picture of each customer to help businesses reach new levels of performance and predictability. Sugar is the CRM platform that makes the hard things easier.

Thousands of companies in over 120 countries rely on Sugar to achieve high-definition CX by letting the platform do the work. Headquartered in Silicon Valley, Sugar is backed by Accel-KKR.

For more information about SugarCRM, visit: www.sugarcrm.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220412005354/en/