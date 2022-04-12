The Kind Pen & The Kind Canna Sponsors Spleef Speakeasy B-420

Leading Cannabis Entrepreneurs Partner to Keep Cannabis Classy

The Kind Pen, the industry-leading personal vape pen company and The Kind Canna, a California-based cannabis company, proudly announce their sponsorship of the Spleef Speakeasy B-420 on Saturday, April 16, 2022, at The Atrium Bushwick - 14 Park Street, Brooklyn 11206, from 9 pm to 1 am. The Kind Pen joins the sponsorship roster alongside cannabis industry leaders Weedmaps and Loki to enhance attendees' experience with exclusive giveaways.

Hosted by J Hype, New York City's favorite monthly cannabis cocktail party is back for a special episode to celebrate the holiest of cannabis holidays, 420, with live music by Gifted Fire and cirque performances by Evgeniya Entertainment.

B-420 Soirée attendees will enjoy an elegant evening heightened by cannabis-infused mixology, a vape and dab extracts bar, joint and blunt rolling service, an outdoor smoking lounge, and product giveaways by The Kind Pen, The Kind Canna, Weedmaps, and Loki.

Presented by Spleef NYC, Spleef Speakeasy events are alcohol-free, providing a different kind of vibe curated for the cannabis-consuming party-goer. The elevated event format aims to provide an experience unlike any other while erasing the stigma around cannabis culture in the newly legal New York City.

"We hold much admiration for what Spleef NYC is doing within our industry and the culture it conveys," commented Anthony Gagliardi, Founder of The Kind Pen and The Kind Canna. "It is part of our company mission to break the taboo nature THC has taken on in recent years. Partnering with Spleef for this special 420 event was a perfect fit."

Spleef Speakeasy B-420 is on Saturday, April 16, 2022, at The Atrium Bushwick - 14 Park Street, Brooklyn 11206, from 9 pm to 1 am. Tickets start at $65 with options to add on perks like an open beverage bar and extracts bar; table service starts at $420 for a group of four guests.

For more ticket and event information, visit Spleef Speakeasy Presents B-420.

For more information about The Kind Pen, please visit www.TheKindPen.com.

For more information about The Kind Canna, please visit www.TheKindCanna.com.

For more information about Spleef NYC, please visit www.SpleefNYC.com

