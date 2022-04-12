City of Kettering Announces Partnership with altafiber to Provide Wi-Fi at Multiple High-Traffic Public Venues

altafiber and the City of Kettering are pleased to announce a new partnership as the technology company continues to expand beyond its traditional footprint of Greater Cincinnati.

Under terms of the five-year agreement, altafiber and its Smart City organization – branded as UniCity – will provide a state-of-the-art, fiber-enabled Wi-Fi network at the following City of Kettering locations that attract thousands of visitors every year:

Fraze Pavilion: The altafiber Wi-Fi network will feature 24 access points at one of southwestern Ohio's premier neighborhood outdoor entertainment venues, which includes a 4,300-seat amphitheater. Completion date is scheduled for June 2022.

Kettering Recreation Complex: The altafiber Wi-Fi network will feature 20 access points throughout the 152,000-square-foot facility that includes a lap pool, spa, ice arena, gymnasium, and meeting rooms. Completion date expected to be late 2022.

Delco Park: The altafiber Wi-Fi network will feature 9 access points across the complex. Completion date expected to be late 2022.

"Our partnership with altafiber allows the City of Kettering to offer state-of-the-art technology to residents, visitors, and patrons," said Mark Schwieterman, Kettering's City Manager. "Connectivity is essential, and this collaboration will expand and enhance that capability."

altafiber has a long history and progressive experience in providing and managing large and complex wireline and wireless projects. As the leading supplier of fiber-based services in Greater Cincinnati, altafiber has invested more than $1 billion into expanding its fiber network across the region.

altafiber is committed to building fiber beyond its traditional operating area. The company has a growing presence in Dayton and the surrounding area where recent projects include providing a fiber-based Smart City solution in the Oregon District and City of Fairborn; public Wi-Fi at Levitt Pavilion Dayton; and public Wi-Fi at UD Arena. altafiber also recently announced that it will open a retail store and business office in Dayton in the spring of 2022.

"altafiber appreciates our partnership with the City of Kettering, and we are proud to support the City's focus on providing more connectivity for residents and visitors through high-speed public Wi-Fi," said Jason Praeter, President and General Manager of altafiber's Network Division.

Cincinnati Bell is now doing business as "altafiber" in Ohio, Kentucky, and Indiana. The Company delivers integrated communications solutions to residential and business customers over its fiber-optic network including high-speed internet, video, voice and data. The Company also provides service in Hawai'i under the brand Hawaiian Telcom. In addition, the Company's enterprise customers across the United States and Canada rely on CBTS and OnX, wholly-owned subsidiaries, for efficient, scalable office communications systems and end-to-end IT solutions.

