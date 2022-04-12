United States Clinical Trial Imaging Markets Report 2022-2027: Focus on Computed Tomography, Echocardiography, Magnetic Resonance Imaging, Positron Emission Tomography, Ultrasound, and X-ray - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Clinical Trial Imaging Market Research Report by Product & Service (Services and Software), Modality, Therapeutic area, End-User, State - United States Forecast to 2027 - Cumulative Impact of COVID-19" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The United States Clinical Trial Imaging Market size was estimated at USD 207.14 million in 2021, USD 216.06 million in 2022, and is projected to grow at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 6.13% to reach USD 296.11 million by 2027.

In this report, the years 2019 and 2020 are considered historical years, 2021 as the base year, 2022 as the estimated year, and years from 2023 to 2027 are considered the forecast period.

Cumulative Impact of COVID-19:

COVID-19 is an incomparable global public health emergency that has affected almost every industry, and the long-term effects are projected to impact the industry growth during the forecast period. The report delivers insights on COVID-19 considering the changes in consumer behavior and demand, purchasing patterns, re-routing of the supply chain, dynamics of current market forces, and the significant interventions of governments. The updated study provides insights, analysis, estimations, and forecasts, considering the COVID-19 impact on the market.

Competitive Strategic Window:

The Competitive Strategic Window analyses the competitive landscape in terms of markets, applications, and geographies to help the vendor define an alignment or fit between their capabilities and opportunities for future growth prospects.

It describes the optimal or favorable fit for the vendors to adopt successive merger and acquisition strategies, geography expansion, research & development, and new product introduction strategies to execute further business expansion and growth during a forecast period.

Market Share Analysis:

The Market Share Analysis offers the analysis of vendors considering their contribution to the overall market. It provides the idea of its revenue generation into the overall market compared to other vendors in the space.

It provides insights into how vendors are performing in terms of revenue generation and customer base compared to others. Knowing market share offers an idea of the size and competitiveness of the vendors for the base year. It reveals the market characteristics in terms of accumulation, fragmentation, dominance, and amalgamation traits.

Competitive Scenario:

The Competitive Scenario provides an outlook analysis of the various business growth strategies adopted by the vendors. The news covered in this section deliver valuable thoughts at the different stage while keeping up-to-date with the business and engage stakeholders in the economic debate.

Company Usability Profiles:

BioClinica Inc.

Biomedical Systems Corporation

BioTelemetry Inc.

Boston Imaging Core Lab LLC

Cardiovascular Imaging Technologies LLC.

Intrinsic Imaging LLC.

Medical Metrics Inc.

Medpace Holdings, Inc.

Prism Clinical Imaging, Inc.

ProScan Imaging LLC.

Radiant Sage LLC.

WorldCare Clinical, LLC

Key Topics Covered:

1. Preface

1.1. Objectives of the Study

1.2. Market Segmentation & Coverage

1.3. Years Considered for the Study

1.4. Currency & Pricing

1.5. Language

1.6. Limitations

1.7. Assumptions

1.8. Stakeholders

2. Research Methodology

2.1. Define: Research Objective

2.2. Determine: Research Design

2.3. Prepare: Research Instrument

2.4. Collect: Data Source

2.5. Analyze: Data Interpretation

2.6. Formulate: Data Verification

2.7. Publish: Research Report

2.8. Repeat: Report Update

3. Executive Summary

4. Market Overview

5. Market Insights

5.1. Market Dynamics

5.1.1. Drivers

5.1.1.1. Reduced time in FDA approval process helping pharmaceutical companies to speed-up product launch

5.1.1.2. Huge investments made by the government in drug development due to higher prevalence of chronic disorders

5.1.2. Restraints

5.1.2.1. Data and privacy issues associated with the imaging technique

5.1.3. Opportunities

5.1.3.1. Incorporation of novel technologies such as artificial intelligence (AI), cloud-based storage, and others

5.1.3.2. Higher preference given to non-invasive methods by the patients involved in the trials

5.1.4. Challenges

5.1.4.1. Higher costs incurred during the study due to high cost of imaging methods

5.2. Cumulative Impact of COVID-19

6. Clinical Trial Imaging Market, by Product & Service

6.1. Introduction

6.2. Services

6.2.1. Operational Imaging Services

6.2.2. Read Analysis Services

6.2.3. System & Technical Support Services

6.2.4. Trial Design & Consulting Services

6.3. Software

7. Clinical Trial Imaging Market, by Modality

7.1. Introduction

7.2. Computed Tomography

7.3. Echocardiography

7.4. Magnetic Resonance Imaging

7.5. Positron Emission Tomography

7.6. Ultrasound

7.7. X-ray

8. Clinical Trial Imaging Market, by Therapeutic area

8.1. Introduction

8.2. CVS

8.3. Endocrinology

8.4. Immunological Disorder

8.5. Infectious Diseases

8.6. Neurology

8.7. Oncology

9. Clinical Trial Imaging Market, by End-User

9.1. Introduction

9.2. Academic & Government Research Institutes

9.3. Biotechnology Companies

9.4. Contract Research Organizations

9.5. Medical Device Manufacturer

9.6. Pharmaceutical Companies

10. California Clinical Trial Imaging Market

11. Florida Clinical Trial Imaging Market

12. Illinois Clinical Trial Imaging Market

13. New York Clinical Trial Imaging Market

14. Ohio Clinical Trial Imaging Market

15. Pennsylvania Clinical Trial Imaging Market

16. Texas Clinical Trial Imaging Market

17. Competitive Landscape

17.1. FPNV Positioning Matrix

17.1.1. Quadrants

17.1.2. Business Strategy

17.1.3. Product Satisfaction

17.2. Market Ranking Analysis

17.3. Market Share Analysis, By Key Player

17.4. Competitive Scenario

17.4.1. Merger & Acquisition

17.4.2. Agreement, Collaboration, & Partnership

17.4.3. New Product Launch & Enhancement

17.4.4. Investment & Funding

17.4.5. Award, Recognition, & Expansion

18. Company Usability Profiles

