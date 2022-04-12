Beyond Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience Opens at El Paso County Coliseum on December 16

Tickets on Sale Thursday, April 14th at vangoghelpaso.com

Imagine being completely immersed in more than 300 of the greatest works of post-Impressionist artist Vincent Van Gogh. Now imagine experiencing all of this art liberated from its two-dimensional limitations into a three-dimensional experience that exhilarates every sense and brings to life one of the most influential artists the world has known. It's all part of Beyond Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience, which has sold over 3 million tickets globally making it one of the most popular current traveling exhibitions. The sensory extravaganza produced by Paquin Entertainment Group will open in El Paso at the El Paso County Coliseum on December 16. Open for a limited engagement, Beyond Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience was created by French-Canadian Creative Director Mathieu St-Arnaud and his team at Montreal's world-renowned Normal Studio.

While journeying through Beyond Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience guests witness more than 300 iconic masterpieces, including such instantly recognizable classics as "The Starry Night," "Sunflowers," and "Café Terrace at Night," as well as many revealing self-portraits. Prices start at $39.99 for adults and $23.99 for children (ages 5-15), plus ticketing fees. Tickets, which will sell out quickly, will be on-sale to the general public beginning Thursday, April 14 at www.vangoghelpaso.com.

"An imaginative and fully-immersive adventure, Beyond Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience takes on the challenge of breathing new life into Van Gogh's vast body of work. Through the use of cutting-edge 3D projection technology and music to illuminate all of his genius, guests can experience the artist with all their senses," says Mathieu St-Arnaud, Normal Studio.

Guests are transported into Van Gogh's world through an all new, exclusively designed space comprised of three areas that segue fluidly into each other. The Education Room leads into the unique Waterfall Room which flows into the Immersive Experience Room. Freed from their frames, Van Gogh's spectacular paintings appear on projection-swathed walls inviting guests to fully immerse themselves into the incredible detail of his work and be enveloped in his ever-shifting, swirling and colorful flowers, cafes and stunning landscapes. And, hearing the artist's own dreams, thoughts and words set to a symphonic score drives an unmatched narrative experience.

"This distinctive and unique multimedia artistic adventure is deeply resonating with audiences. Encompassing a refreshing new twist unlike art lovers have seen before, Beyond Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience gives a new appreciation of this tortured artist's stunning work. Unsurprisingly millions of people all over the world credit Van Gogh with enhancing their relationship with art. Beyond Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience will only strengthen that connection," says Justin Paquin, co-producer, Paquin Entertainment.

Cinematic Van Gogh exhibitions have crossed the ocean from European cities to North America in recent years and met with great critical acclaim, with sold-out audiences in every market. Beyond Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience continues to amaze audiences and will stay in El Paso for a limited engagement before moving across North America. Art lovers near and far will have the opportunity to live this truly unique and unforgettable experience.

WHEN: December 16, 2022 – January 20, 2023 Wednesday, Thursday, Sunday: 10:00am - 8:00pm Friday & Saturday: 10:00am - 9:00pm Monday & Tuesday: closed Christmas Eve: 10:00am - 5:00pm Christmas Day, New Year's Day: closed Final entry 1 hour before close WHERE: El Paso County Coliseum 4100 East Paisano Street, El Paso, TX 79905 TICKETS: www.vangoghelpaso.com Press Assets: Media Assets

About Normal Studio:

Pushing the boundaries of performing arts, entertainment, and public installations since 2009, Normal Studio believes in making life legendary. Using multimedia magic and fusing physical and technological elements to transform spaces into full-on immersive experiences, Normal Studio tells stories in new and different ways by reimagining what's possible. The result is a unique adventure that sparks awe and wonder, making an unforgettable impact on people's everyday lives.

About Paquin Entertainment Group:

Established in 1985, Paquin Entertainment Group is a leading, full-service North American arts and entertainment company with offices operating in Winnipeg, Toronto, Vancouver and Nashville. Paquin Entertainment Group is home to a diverse portfolio, including artist agency and management, film and television, theatrical production, brand partnership, and touring exhibitions. Since its inception, Paquin Entertainment Group's core vision remains unchanged: to foster a creative culture that seeks and develops the world's premier artists and productions. For more information visit paquinentertainment.com

