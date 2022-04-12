Insights on the Digital Mobile Radio Global Market to 2027 - Increased Capacities in a Compact Mechanism is Driving Growth - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Global Digital Mobile Radio Market Size, Share & Industry Trends Analysis Report By Frequency (>700 MHz, 200-512 MHz, and 25-174 MHz), By Industry Vertical, By Product Type, By Tier, By Regional Outlook and Forecast, 2021-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global Digital Mobile Radio Market size is expected to reach $7.2 billion by 2027, rising at a market growth of 10.0% CAGR during the forecast period.
Digital mobile radio is basically an international digital two-way radio standard introduced by the European Telecommunications Standards Institute with the primary goal of replacing conventional analog standards with twice the channel capacity and assisting professional mobile users by ensuring superior voice quality, functionality, and security. This standard is based on Time Division Multiple Access (TDMA) technology, and because it is an open standard, it makes it difficult for manufacturers to outperform their competitors.
DMR is a TDMA (Time Division Multiple Access) modes, which means it divides the signal into distinct time slots to allow multiple users to utilize the same frequency channel. Each frequency has two slots: slot 1 and slot 2, and each slot is used by several people. Every user sends a series of messages in quick succession, each in its own time slot. Multiple stations can share the very same frequency channel yet only use a portion of the channel's bandwidth.
Also, the market is being driven by the demand for upgrades in the radio communication infrastructure. The DMR is a brand-new communication system with a wide range of capabilities. The usage of these DMR is widespread, from industries to businesses. These areas are boosting demand for better communication. This DMR consists of standards with lesser disruptions. They can also provide end-users with an affordable choice of communication services.
COVID-19 Impact Analysis
The COVID-19 pandemic emerged as one of the biggest infections of the century. Additionally, it majorly affected economies of all countries as well as various industries irrespective of their sizes. The worldwide lockdown that was enforced by governments across the world in order to encourage the containment of the novel coronavirus caused a halt in production, causing a nuisance in the overall supply chain of electrical components.
Market Growth Factors:
Increasing investments of manufacturers in incorporating advanced mechanism in devices
While there are several advantages of DMR over Analogue, sophisticated control functions are one of the most important features among them. DMR makes use of TDMA's second time-slot technology to enable reverse-channel communication. The instructions are provided over the second channel when the first channel is engaged in a call. This provides capabilities such as transmitting radio control from a distance, priority call control, and emergency call pre-emption, among others.
Increased capacities in a compact mechanism
The majority of analog transceivers used to be big and heavy. However, as technology advances, any discomfort in such traditional gadgets is expected to be eliminated. DMRs are lighter and have a smaller footprint. In areas such as security and hospitality, radio's small size and discreetness are critical. DMRs that are ultra-light and ultra-thin offers a wider plethora of features to the user and are easier to use.
Marketing Restraining Factor:
Prevalence of technical issues and glitches
The growing number of errors in digital mobile radio is a key challenge in the market. In this sector, the frequency and noise difficulties are more prevalent. More obstacles are arising as a result of the market's developing technological issues. A small business's demand for the industry may be reduced due to technical challenges. Additionally, the digital mobile radio business is hampered by a lack of awareness. There are numerous alternatives to digital mobile radio, which resulted in less exposure of the digital mobile radio market.
Scope of the Study
Market Segments Covered in the Report:
By Frequency
- >700 MHz
- 200-512 MHz
- 25-174 MHz
By Industry Vertical
- Commercial
- Aerospace & Defense
- Oil & Gas
- Industrial
- Automotive
- Transportation
- Mining
- Others
By Product Type
- Hand Portable
- In-Vehicle (Mobile)
By Tier
- Tier 3
- Tier 2
- Tier 1
By Geography
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Rest of North America
- Europe
- Germany
- UK
- France
- Russia
- Spain
- Italy
- Rest of Europe
- Asia Pacific
- China
- Japan
- India
- South Korea
- Singapore
- Malaysia
- Rest of Asia Pacific
- LAMEA
- Brazil
- Argentina
- UAE
- Saudi Arabia
- South Africa
- Nigeria
- Rest of LAMEA
Key Market Players
- L3Harris Technologies, Inc.
- Raytheon Technologies Corporation
- Thales Group S.A.
- Leonardo SpA
- Motorola Solutions, Inc.
- Icom Incorporated
- BK Technologies Corporation
- Hytera Communications Corporation Limited
- Simoco Wireless Solutions
- Tait Communications
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/h5d195
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220412005829/en/
