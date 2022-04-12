National Pretrial Offers More Effective and Less Intrusive Pretrial Accountability with New APP

National Pretrial, a comprehensive accountability platform that enables criminal justice stakeholders to enact structured supervision through its patent-pending technology platform and 24/7 real-time operations center, just launched a new APP - Check-in Center™.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220412005127/en/
The Check-In Center™ APP provides a centralized platform for various supervision levels and workflows customizable to your needs. With SMS, notifications, live identity verified check-ins, phone & video calls, accused location accountability, court reminders, and address updates all done from within the APP, all communications are managed through one easy-to-use system. (Graphic: Business Wire)
National Pretrial provides better administrative controls, effectiveness, and ease of use to the courts, municipalities, and state agencies while respecting and honoring the accused via its new APP Check-in Center™.
Visibility, control, and metrics are required to operate an effective pretrial or post-conviction program. Thus, the impetus for National Pretrial is to offer three distinct monitoring levels empowered with the new Check-in Center™ APP. Level I is suited for low-level risk cases providing text-based check-in accountability. Level II is for medium-risk cases utilizing facial recognition check-ins. Lastly, Level III for high-risk cases requires real-time GPS location-based accountability and system interactivity.
"National Pretrial provides a customizable, ready out-of-the-box platform, 24/7 monitoring center, resources, and ongoing management needed to enact a successful pretrial and post-conviction accountability plan through its APP Check-in Center™" shared Donald F. Mescia III, Chief Executive Officer.
About National Pretrial
National Pretrial provides a comprehensive accountability platform called JED™ (Judicial Evaluation Data). The JED™ platform delivers administrative controls, assistance, workload deployment, and the necessary technical tools and pretrial data sets to the supervising team and administrators. The JED™ platform incorporates SMS, notifications, live check-ins (identity verified by facial recognition software), system integrated phone and video calls, geo-fencing, chat, live video calls, court reminders, and seamless live address updating of the accused. The National Pretrial platform gives program supervisors the tools and data needed to implement accountability responsibly and effectively while minimally invasive and without sacrificing efficacy. For more information about National Pretrial, please visit us at https://nationalpretrial.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220412005127/en/
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.