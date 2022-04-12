National Pretrial Offers More Effective and Less Intrusive Pretrial Accountability with New APP

National Pretrial, a comprehensive accountability platform that enables criminal justice stakeholders to enact structured supervision through its patent-pending technology platform and 24/7 real-time operations center, just launched a new APP - Check-in Center™.

The Check-In Center™ APP provides a centralized platform for various supervision levels and workflows customizable to your needs. With SMS, notifications, live identity verified check-ins, phone & video calls, accused location accountability, court reminders, and address updates all done from within the APP, all communications are managed through one easy-to-use system. (Graphic: Business Wire)

National Pretrial provides better administrative controls, effectiveness, and ease of use to the courts, municipalities, and state agencies while respecting and honoring the accused via its new APP Check-in Center™.

Visibility, control, and metrics are required to operate an effective pretrial or post-conviction program. Thus, the impetus for National Pretrial is to offer three distinct monitoring levels empowered with the new Check-in Center™ APP. Level I is suited for low-level risk cases providing text-based check-in accountability. Level II is for medium-risk cases utilizing facial recognition check-ins. Lastly, Level III for high-risk cases requires real-time GPS location-based accountability and system interactivity.

"National Pretrial provides a customizable, ready out-of-the-box platform, 24/7 monitoring center, resources, and ongoing management needed to enact a successful pretrial and post-conviction accountability plan through its APP Check-in Center™" shared Donald F. Mescia III, Chief Executive Officer.

About National Pretrial

National Pretrial provides a comprehensive accountability platform called JED™ (Judicial Evaluation Data). The JED™ platform delivers administrative controls, assistance, workload deployment, and the necessary technical tools and pretrial data sets to the supervising team and administrators. The JED™ platform incorporates SMS, notifications, live check-ins (identity verified by facial recognition software), system integrated phone and video calls, geo-fencing, chat, live video calls, court reminders, and seamless live address updating of the accused. The National Pretrial platform gives program supervisors the tools and data needed to implement accountability responsibly and effectively while minimally invasive and without sacrificing efficacy. For more information about National Pretrial, please visit us at https://nationalpretrial.com.

