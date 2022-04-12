SquadLocker is the Official Online Retailer of USA Diving, powered by Augusta Sportswear Brands

SquadLocker, the leading custom apparel and gear software and fulfillment company, is now the Official Online Retailer of USA Diving powered by Augusta Sportswear Brands. The partnership will transform the order, customization, and fulfillment for apparel for USA Diving, their member diving clubs, including their High Performance Squad, and supporters.
USA Diving, Inc. is the national governing body of diving in the United States, as recognized by the United States Olympic Committee. USA Diving is responsible for training, selecting and preparing teams that represent the United States at major international events such as the Olympic Games, the World Cup and the FINA World Diving Championships.
"We're thrilled about this opportunity to support these elite athletes in their endeavors. It's what inspires and drives us to provide the best experience for single-unit customization and on-demand, direct-to-home fulfillment," said SquadLocker President Scott Brazina. "Our goal is to reduce the usual burden of apparel order management and enable athletes and their support networks to focus instead on training and optimizing performance."
"As a former competitive diver, I know the added benefit that comes through having a strong support network," said USA Diving President Lee Michaud. "That's why I'm excited about our partnership with SquadLocker. Their proven commitment to their mission aligns with our goals to honor and promote not only the achievements of our athletes but the lifelong benefits of sports participation."
"We take our responsibility to athletes seriously, and that's why our partnership with SquadLocker is such a good fit," said Augusta Sportswear Brands Chief Commercial Officer Derek Ernst. "Not only have they dedicated themselves to creating a convenient high-quality solution for customized apparel fulfillment, they use an environmentally friendly process to contribute to the health and safety of these athletes and their communities for today, tomorrow, and well into the future."
The multi-year licensing partnership and always-open online retail store technology launched on April 4.
About SquadLocker
SquadLocker is the leading custom apparel and gear software and fulfillment company transforming how sports organizations, schools, and businesses develop and distribute custom goods. Through its collaborative software platform, SquadLocker offers a suite of free services that free up time, offer brand control, and alleviate the burdens of managing and distributing custom apparel and gear. SquadLocker is powered by a team focused on helping teachers, coaches, mentors, and youth leaders win back time to help every kid realize and reach their full potential. To learn more, visit squadlocker.com.
About USA Diving
Recognized by the United States Olympic Committee, USA Diving is a nonprofit organization headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana. It acts as the national governing body of diving in the United States and is a member of United States Aquatic Sports and is a United States member of FINA.
About Augusta Sportswear Brands
Augusta Sportswear Brands is driven by a mission to inspire a physically fit lifestyle, healthy families, and connected communities. As a leading designer, manufacturer, and marketer of high-performance activewear and spirit wear for teams, coaches, athletes, fans & corporate needs, our family of brands offers a complete source for performance and athletic apparel and uniforms from head to toe. To learn more, visit augustasportswear.com.
