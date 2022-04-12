David Pett Joins RAS Realty Partners as Managing Director

Capital raising expert will additionally source new acquisitions and manage investor relations
RAS Realty Partners ("RAS") announced the appointment of David Pett as Managing Director, effective April 2022. In his new role, Pett will be responsible for leading RAS's capital raising, maintaining investor relationships, and sourcing new acquisitions.
"David brings to RAS more than a decade of experience in the alternative investment industry, as well as a long track record of working closely with leading family offices and RIA's," said Michael Heller, Managing Partner. "We welcome his keen insight and expertise in contributing to our company's strategic vision and continued success."
Before joining RAS, Pett was Director of Business Development for Venterra Realty, a multi-billion AUM real estate private equity firm focused on multifamily assets in the Southeastern U.S., with a portfolio consisting of more than 20,000 units. In that role, he was responsible for raising new investor capital across the U.S. and South America. Prior to Venterra, Pett was a Senior Vice President at Cantor Fitzgerald Capital, where he led family office coverage across its real estate platform, working alongside the Global Head of Real Estate and executive officers of CCRE, Berkeley Point Capital, and Newmark Knight Frank. While at Cantor, he also managed the New York sales desk, distributing a range of real estate alternatives across co-investments, 1031 exchange DST's, and helping launch two REITS. Earlier in his career, Pett was an Investment Associate at HPM Partners, a multifamily office founded by Howard P. Milstein.
Added Heller, "The demand for direct multifamily investments within our target markets, paired with strong yields and our ability to accept 1031 exchange capital, has positioned RAS for tremendous growth and that includes the addition of industry leaders on our team."
About RAS Realty Partners
Award-winning RAS Realty Partners is a vertically integrated real estate investment and development company headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida. A full-service firm, RAS specializes in the acquisition, development, and operation of multifamily properties across the United States, focusing on Sun Belt markets. Founded in 2014, RAS Realty Partners has created a diversified portfolio of well-located, quality class A & B middle-market properties representing over $1 billion in transactions and $500 million in current assets under management. For more information, please visit: https://www.rasrealtypartners.com/
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220412005809/en/
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.