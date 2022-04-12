David Pett Joins RAS Realty Partners as Managing Director

Capital raising expert will additionally source new acquisitions and manage investor relations

RAS Realty Partners ("RAS") announced the appointment of David Pett as Managing Director, effective April 2022. In his new role, Pett will be responsible for leading RAS's capital raising, maintaining investor relationships, and sourcing new acquisitions.

"David brings to RAS more than a decade of experience in the alternative investment industry, as well as a long track record of working closely with leading family offices and RIA's," said Michael Heller, Managing Partner. "We welcome his keen insight and expertise in contributing to our company's strategic vision and continued success."

Before joining RAS, Pett was Director of Business Development for Venterra Realty, a multi-billion AUM real estate private equity firm focused on multifamily assets in the Southeastern U.S., with a portfolio consisting of more than 20,000 units. In that role, he was responsible for raising new investor capital across the U.S. and South America. Prior to Venterra, Pett was a Senior Vice President at Cantor Fitzgerald Capital, where he led family office coverage across its real estate platform, working alongside the Global Head of Real Estate and executive officers of CCRE, Berkeley Point Capital, and Newmark Knight Frank. While at Cantor, he also managed the New York sales desk, distributing a range of real estate alternatives across co-investments, 1031 exchange DST's, and helping launch two REITS. Earlier in his career, Pett was an Investment Associate at HPM Partners, a multifamily office founded by Howard P. Milstein.

Added Heller, "The demand for direct multifamily investments within our target markets, paired with strong yields and our ability to accept 1031 exchange capital, has positioned RAS for tremendous growth and that includes the addition of industry leaders on our team."

About RAS Realty Partners

Award-winning RAS Realty Partners is a vertically integrated real estate investment and development company headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida. A full-service firm, RAS specializes in the acquisition, development, and operation of multifamily properties across the United States, focusing on Sun Belt markets. Founded in 2014, RAS Realty Partners has created a diversified portfolio of well-located, quality class A & B middle-market properties representing over $1 billion in transactions and $500 million in current assets under management. For more information, please visit: https://www.rasrealtypartners.com/

