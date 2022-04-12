Catalyst OrthoScience Announces David Sharp as Vice President of Global Marketing

Catalyst OrthoScience, a medical device company focused on the upper extremity orthopedics market, is pleased to announce that David Sharp has joined Catalyst as Vice President of Global Marketing effective immediately.

"We are excited to have an executive with David's experience join our team at Catalyst OrthoScience," said Catalyst OrthoScience CEO and President Carl O'Connell. "As we continue to grow and establish our presence as an emerging global leader in shoulder pathology solutions, David's leadership and experience will help make that vision a reality."

"I am excited to join the Catalyst team and contribute to the company's goals that focus on sustainable growth and delivering real solutions to clinical unmet needs for shoulder surgeons and their patients around the world," Sharp said. "I will be focused on growing a best-in-class marketing team and brand as we continue to build our core foundations in sales, marketing, R&D, and MedEd."

Sharp brings more than 27 years of marketing, strategy, business development, communications and branding experience in the medical device industry, including roles with Sofamor Danek, Smith & Nephew, Medtronic Spinal & Biologics, Baxter International and most recently, MicroPort Orthopedics.

Sharp received a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration from the University of Memphis and a Master's in International Business from Christian Brothers University.

