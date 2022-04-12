Esker Named a Challenger in the 2022 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Integrated Invoice-to-Cash Applications

Esker, a global cloud platform and leader in AI-driven process automation solutions for finance and customer service functions, today announced that it has been positioned by Gartner as a Challenger in the 2022 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Integrated Invoice-to-Cash Applications. Gartner evaluation is based on specific criteria that analyzed Esker's overall Completeness of Vision and Ability to Execute.

Magic Quadrant reports are a culmination of rigorous, fact-based research in specific markets, providing a wide-angle view of the relative positions of the providers in markets where growth is high and provider differentiation is distinct.

Esker is honored to be included among the 10 players present in this Magic Quadrant. "We believe this first ever Gartner Magic Quadrant for Integrated Invoice-to-Cash Applications confirms the increasing market interest in the invoice-to-cash process and the importance of optimizing cashflow for maintaining a company's sustainability and competitiveness," said Maud Berger, Invoice-to-Cash Product Manager at Esker. "In our view, this latest recognition validates our drive to continuously innovate Esker's AI-powered technology to help businesses accelerate their cash collection, secure revenue and build stronger relationships with customers."

"We are pleased to be positioned in two Gartner Magic Quadrant Reports, 2021 Magic Quadrant for Procure-to-Pay Suites and 2022 Magic Quadrant for Integrated Invoice-to-Cash Applications, which we believe showcases the breadth of our solution offering," said Jean-Michel Bérard, CEO at Esker. "Our global platform helps customers accelerate their digital transformation initiatives to speed up their cash conversion cycle and equips businesses with technology that creates positive-sum growth. Esker's solutions are used to help companies create value for every stakeholder — employees, customers, suppliers and the planet — and in our view, the recognition by Gartner talks about the clear positive effects these solutions have on our customers. Esker prepares businesses for being a driver of meaningful change by enabling the entire business ecosystem to flourish."

Supported by AI technology, Esker's Accounts Receivable solution suite helps finance departments rethink receivables management to reduce DSO and accelerate revenue recognition. From credit management, e-invoicing and simplified payment over cash application to claims and deductions and collections management, Esker automates and connects each step of the invoice-to-cash process to improve overall efficiency, provide visibility to monitor cashflow and elevate the customer experience.

To access a complimentary copy of the 2022 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Integrated Invoice-to-Cash Applications, please click here.

About Esker

Esker is a global cloud platform built to unlock strategic value for finance and customer service professionals, and strengthen collaboration between companies by automating the cash conversion cycle. Esker's solutions incorporate technologies like Artificial Intelligence (AI) to drive increased productivity, enhanced visibility, reduced fraud risk, and improved collaboration with customers, suppliers and internally. Esker operates in North America, Latin America, Europe and Asia Pacific with global headquarters in Lyon, France, and U.S. headquarters in Madison, Wisconsin. For more information on Esker and its solutions, visit www.esker.com. Follow Esker on LinkedIn and join the conversation on the Esker blog at blog.esker.com.

