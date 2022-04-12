Exclusive Partnership With Nabis To Enhance Scalability for Lime Cannabis

Lime Cannabis Product Portfolio Now Available To California Dispensaries Through Nabis Marketplace

Today, Nabis, the leading licensed cannabis wholesale platform in the largest legal cannabis market, and Lime Cannabis, a California-based artisan cannabis brand with products in every major category, announced an exclusive wholesale partnership that will accelerate Lime Cannabis' market penetration and accessibility across California through Nabis' network of state-licensed dispensaries.

"This partnership is one I know everyone is excited about, as it will allow for Lime to reach more customers faster than ever before," said Sergey Vasilyev, Co-Founder and CEO of Lime Cannabis. "Our team, our retailers and our customers are excited for this next stage in our growth, and we couldn't be happier to partner with a team like Nabis."

Lime Cannabis, a BIPOC-owned brand and leader in SKU count in California, has doubled its product portfolio in the past 12 months. With upcoming plans for additional products and new designs, Lime Cannabis made the decision to cease self-distribution, opting instead for a single wholesale partner that could reach and communicate with the industry to increase its speed to market adoption.

"Lime Cannabis' decision to move its entire portfolio over to our wholesale platform further emphasizes the financial impact that distribution carries for self-distributed brands," said Jun S. Lee, Co-CEO and Co-Founder of Nabis. "This partnership allows Lime Cannabis to exponentially increase its reach, and speaks to current industry trends that are normalizing Nabis' business model and focusing on reducing overhead costs."

Reaching customers quicker and more consistently is at the forefront for Lime Cannabis. With Nabis' distribution and fulfillment support, Lime Cannabis plans to focus on manufacturing, marketing and sales efforts, in addition to out-of-state expansion.

"Though we believe there is a lot of work to be done at home in California, Nabis' plans for expansion are exciting, and we see a natural path forward in markets where they will be distributing within the coming years," said Giovanti Humphries, Co-Founder and CFO of Lime Cannabis. "We're looking forward to gaining valuable insights from the data analytics that the Nabis Marketplace offers and expanding our footprint with this new partnership."

Nabis is the #1 licensed cannabis wholesaling platform in California, supporting over 150 exclusive brands and supplying the entire network of state-licensed dispensaries with top-tier products. Nabis offers clients lightning-fast fulfillment, warehousing, payment processing, financing, data analytics, sales and marketing services to enable more brands and retailers to innovate, launch and scale. Founded in 2018 by serial tech entrepreneurs Vince C. Ning and Jun S. Lee, Nabis is fueled by cutting-edge technology designed to support cannabis wholesaling between brands and retailers. Nabis works directly with its partners to streamline the regulated cannabis wholesaling process by leveraging actionable, industry-leading sales data and insights to help brands and retailers scale strategically. Learn more: nabis.com

