Sentar Wins NIWC VH-92 Comprehensive Automated Maintenance Environment – Optimized (CAMEO) Presidential Helicopter Recompete

Sentar Inc. (Sentar), a women-owned business specializing in advanced cybersecurity and intelligence solutions and technology, announced today the award of the Naval Information Warfare Center (NIWC) Enterprise Personnel Systems Engineering (EPSE) Task Order supporting the VH-92 Comprehensive Automated Maintenance Environment – Optimized (CAMEO) Presidential Helicopter. Previously under Cyber MAC, this marks the first task order award under EPSE.
Sentar will provide security engineering, software development, and technical support to NIWC Pacific in support of the Naval Air System Command (NAVAIR) Aviation Logistics Environment (ALE) maintenance and logistics systems. The technical support entails software development lifecycle activities such as maintenance, improvements, and interface support to the existing CAMEO software as well as research and development of new capabilities, as required.
Sentar shall provide software modifications, security engineering, integration, and testing support to the NIWC Pacific and the Naval Air Station Command (NAVAIR) PMA-274 to maintain and update the existing VH-92 Comprehensive Automated Maintenance Environment – Optimized (CAMEO) Government Open-Source Software (GOSS).
"Over the past five years, the Sentar team has collaborated with government partners to improve the VH-92 system, its operations, and its cyber resiliency," said April Nadeau, Senior Vice President of DoD Programs. "Our cyber-first approach resulted in a secure, automated maintenance environment for the Presidential airlift fleet; however, we recognize our future collective efforts must continue evolving to increase our nation's defenses. We look forward to continuing to support our NIWC Pacific partners in this critical initiative."
The period of performance of the base award is from April 4, 2022 through December 25, 2023 with 4 additional option years. Sentar will also compete for task orders on the EPSE contract through 2032. This work will primarily be conducted in San Diego, CA, where Sentar opened its newest office location in January.
About Sentar, Inc.
Sentar is one of the fastest-growing cyber intelligence, analytics and operations solutions providers focused on the National Security sector. Its cyber domain solutions blend expertise in cybersecurity, intelligence, analytics, and systems engineering into holistic solutions that combine these disciplines to deliver superior results to mission partners. Key clients include the Defense Health Agency, the U.S. Army, the U.S. Navy, and Missile Defense Agency. Sentar has offices in Huntsville, Alabama; Charleston, South Carolina; San Diego, California; Columbia, Maryland; and San Antonio, Texas. Visit www.sentar.com for more information.
