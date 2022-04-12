Cequence Security Named as a Strong Performer in Bot Management Report

In the company's opinion, the report validates that bot management with real-time management is a must for any API security solution

Cequence Security, the industry leader in API security, today announced that it has been named a Strong Performer in the Forrester Wave™: Bot Management, 2022 report by Forrester Research, Inc. The Forrester Bot Management Wave is widely viewed as the definitive source of information for security teams to use when looking to implement a bot management solution.

The evaluation process includes an extensive analyst briefing and demo session along with a written questionnaire response. In the analysts' 25-criterion evaluation of bot management providers, they named the 15 most significant ones that Forrester recommends enterprises evaluate as they look to solve the complex problems that automated attacks represent. Click here for a copy of the Forrester Wave™: Bot Management, 2022 report.

Bots are increasingly targeting APIs with sophisticated attacks that appear to be legitimate transactions, making the decision to block or not exceedingly difficult. According to the Forrester report, "Cequence's CQAI dashboard stands out for its ability to tag applications and endpoint-specific traffic and analyze according to those tags." The report further states that references did appreciate Cequence's "ability to adapt to changes in bot behavior."

Developers love APIs because they enable the rapid and iterative delivery of engaging features and functionality. Threat actors love them for the same reasons, as validated by the fact that 80% of the attacks Cequence Security blocked between July and December 2021 were targeting APIs. According to the Forrester report, "Customers aligned with Cequence's API-first vision should consider the vendor as a viable bot management option."

Larry Link, Cequence CEO said: "Our customers are trying to deal with sophisticated and relentless attackers targeting their APIs with automated attacks while struggling to fully understand their API footprint, the associated risk profile and the true scope of their attack surface area. We believe the Forrester Wave validates our vision that API security and bot management are inextricably linked and that the two market segments will ultimately merge. Cequence is leading that and is the only vendor that provides an end-to-end API security solution."

Bot Defense differentiates itself from other offerings with a clientless, no application integration approach, which means APIs, web and mobile apps are protected by the same, high-efficacy policies. When deployed in conjunction with API Sentinel and CQAI, the Cequence API Security Platform unifies inline API threat prevention, holistic API discovery, inventory tracking, risk assessment and remediation.

Supporting resources:

About Cequence Security

Organizations trust Cequence Security to protect their APIs and web applications with the most effective and adaptive defense against online fraud, business logic attacks, exploits and unintended data leakage, which enables them to remain resilient in today's ever-changing business and threat landscape. Cequence Security provides the only API Security Platform offering that unifies API discovery, inventory tracking, risk analysis and native remediation with proven, real-time threat protection against ever-evolving online attacks. Learn more at www.cequence.ai

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220411005971/en/