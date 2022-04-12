Plinqit Adds Diane Hicks as Director of Marketing

Company taps bank marketing executive to support growing awareness for industry's first and only savings platform that pays users for increasing financial literacy

Plinqit today announced Diane Hicks as its Director of Marketing. The only savings platform of its kind that pays users for learning about personal finances, Plinqit continues to expand, adding industry executives proven to grow brands and support aggressive growth.

Hicks' unique perspective and solid marketing background will drive Plinqit's sales pipeline and strengthen the company's position within the industry. Prior to joining Plinqit, Hicks spent over 16 years with Maryland-based Community Bank of the Chesapeake, where she served as Senior Vice President and Director of Marketing and Communications. While there, she was instrumental in refining the bank's multi-billion-dollar brand through strategic market analysis, campaign management and prudent media placement in competitive markets.

With a proven history of leveraging the latest marketing strategies against new market data to increase brand awareness, Hicks' and her former team's work has been nationally recognized, receiving the Telly Award, the International Communicator Award of Distinction, Videographer Award of Excellence and MarCom's Platinum & Gold Award. She was also named to Southern Maryland News' Women to Watch last year. Hicks earned her bachelor's from the University of Maryland. She has also volunteered with the Charles Regional Medical Center for the past five years and recently joined the hospital's board.

"I am thrilled to join the Plinqit team," said Hicks. "As the company sets new records, I look forward to identifying and nurturing meaningful partnerships that elevate the brand and further position Plinqit as a key fintech provider."

Plinqit specializes in providing financial institutions with a cost-effective customer acquisition strategy while also delivering tools that improve consumers' financial wellness. With its patented Build Skills™, users not only interact with content that improves their financial literacy – they are paid to do so. On average, Plinqit costs less than that of a traditional savings account for financial institutions and offers a way to build stronger connections, critical as demand for better financial education grows.

"Diane has a track record of successfully driving effective marketing strategies," said Kathleen Craig, Founder and CEO of Plinqit. "This – coupled with her experience in community banking and fresh perspective – will further accelerate our strategy and brand. I am confident in her ability to help take us to the next level, as demand for our platform grows."

About Plinqit

Plinqit is a brandable, mobile-first platform that is elegant and highly powerful at the same time. Unlike any other savings platform on the market, its patented Build Skills™ pays users for engaging with content, creating higher user engagement for financial institutions. Created by Millennials for Millennials, Plinqit helps financial institutions connect with this important demographic in a meaningful, relevant way – bringing together digital customers, FI's, and savings in one beautiful place. For more information, visit info.plinqit.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220412005762/en/