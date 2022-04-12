Summit Health Opens New, State-of-the-Art Clinical Testing Laboratory

Highly Automated, Comprehensive Testing Site Brings Optimal Quality Control and Faster Test Turnaround Times for Patients in the New York Metropolitan Area

Continuing its long-standing commitment to provide high quality care at a lower cost to patients, Summit Health announced today that it has opened a new 50,000 square foot state-of-the-art clinical testing and pathology medicine laboratory in Woodland Park, New Jersey. One of the few physician group-owned laboratories in the country, the Summit Health lab enables timely and accurate diagnostic testing that informs providers' medical decisions for patients. The highly automated testing site brings optimal quality control and faster test turnaround times for results, which represent a critical component to delivering quality, value-based health care to residents in New Jersey and the New York metropolitan area.

"As an organization with long-standing roots in New Jersey, we are proud to expand our presence in northern New Jersey and take another important step towards making health care accessible and affordable to more people," said Jeff Alter, CEO of Summit Health. "This state-of-the-art clinical lab represents a critical component to delivering high quality, value-based health care to residents in New Jersey and the New York metropolitan area."

In addition to Summit Health's existing STAT laboratories located at its major hubs, which serve high acuity urgent care centers, the new Summit Health clinical lab, located at 1225 McBride Avenue in Woodland Park, NJ, will service all CityMD urgent care centers and Summit Health primary care and multispecialty offices for an expanded test offering. The Woodland Park laboratory has state-of-the-art technology usually only found at large reference labs for high throughput testing. The site features a core lab, microbiology, molecular and anatomic pathology departments (i.e., cytology and histology).

The lab provides an expanded testing menu for Summit Health providers – from routine tests to allergy, autoimmune, and urine drug toxicology for pain management. In addition, the Summit Health lab provides oncologic support with tests including, but not limited to protein electrophoresis and immunotyping, which help to identify certain illnesses that are otherwise hard to detect, such as multiple myeloma. The Summit Health lab's molecular department is in line with its commitment to improving women's health by providing a full line of advanced diagnostics such as high-risk HPV, and 16/18/45 genotyping.

The lab will operate 24 hours, 365 days a year to provide optimal turnaround times for all testing performed on site. Summit Health's Department of Laboratory and Pathology Medicine completed a comprehensive inspection by the College of American Pathologists (CAP) in 2021 and met standards set forth by CAP across departments. CAP accreditation is considered the gold standard of laboratory accreditation and requires successful performance in stringent proficiency testing, quality control of procedures, staff qualifications, safety programs, and overall management. The Summit Health laboratory is also NJDOH, CLIA compliant, and New York State-licensed.

About Summit Health

Summit Health is a physician-driven, patient-centric network committed to simplifying the complexities of health care and bringing a more connected kind of care. Formed by the 2019 merger between Summit Medical Group, one of the nation's premier independent physician-governed multispecialty medical groups, and CityMD, the leading urgent care provider in the New York metro area, Summit Health delivers a more intuitive, comprehensive, and responsive care experience for every stage of life and health condition through high-quality primary, specialty, and urgent care. Summit Health has more than 2,500 providers, 12,000 employees, and over 340 locations in New Jersey, New York, Connecticut, Pennsylvania, and Central Oregon. For more information, please visit https://www.summithealth.com.

