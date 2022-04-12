AscellaHealth's Hub Solutions for Life Sciences Ensures Specialty Product Access and Market Entry, Optimizes Outcomes for Rare Disease Patients

AscellaHealth, a global healthcare and specialty pharmacy solutions company, announces its innovative life sciences solutions which address the challenges and barriers to accessing care and obtaining optimal outcomes that are facing rare disease patients – from burdensome social and financial difficulties, which may impede a timely start to therapy, to compliance issues relating to patients being able to stay on therapy. AscellaHealth's unique solutions ensure that specialty products are successfully brought to market, while optimizing outcomes and the patient experience with a full spectrum of cutting-edge programs and services.

"Individuals with a rare disease or complex condition require a high level of support to ensure therapy adherence, as well as targeted programs and services that deliver specialized expertise that goes well beyond the traditional care continuum provided by legacy organizations that are simply built for scale," says Dea Belazi, president and CEO, AscellaHealth. "AscellaHealth's patient-first approach and high-level care coordination, highlight capabilities to strengthen communication and produce rich data for more informed decision-making that improves overall patient engagement to optimize outcomes. Our end-to-end solutions, including Hub and patient support services supporting life sciences, also empower clinical teams to seamlessly eliminate gaps in treatment."

Key components of AscellaHealth's comprehensive suite of Life Sciences solutions include:

Pre-commercialization and outsourced market access

Distribution partnerships, wholesale and 3PL services

National LDD fulfillment capabilities

Comprehensive Hub and patient support services

Streamlined prior authorizations

Technology-based patient engagement

Copay and financial assistance programs

Real-time Rx data and analytics

Drug rebate programs

Belazi adds, "Seamless medication access and adherence have a direct impact on patient outcomes, which is why a patient-first approach with end-to-end solutions throughout the product lifecycle help to ensure that products are readily accessed by prescribed patients, and that drug therapy is monitored for effectiveness, compliance and adherence to treatment."

About AscellaHealth LLC

AscellaHealth is a global Healthcare & Specialty Pharmacy solutions organization serving patients, payers, life sciences and providers, offering a comprehensive portfolio of customized, tech-enabled specialty pharmaceutical and medical management services. An Inc. 5000 2021 winner, AscellaHealth's unique, patient-centric approach supports its strategic partnership with Optime Care and is built upon proprietary technology processes for innovative programs and services optimizing health outcomes and quality of life for patients with complex chronic conditions or rare diseases that require specialty medications and/or gene and cell therapies. Visit www.AscellaHealth.com.

