Hilton Grand Vacations Celebrates 30 Years of Exceptional Vacations with a New Membership Program, Exclusive New Event Series

Company to elevate Diamond properties under new Hilton Vacation Club brand

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. HGV, the industry-leading global vacation ownership company, is celebrating its 30th anniversary this year, and as part of this milestone HGV is announcing its largest expansion of membership offerings since its inception. This includes the addition of HGV Max, a new membership program, and HGV Ultimate Access, an experiential events platform.

HGV Max will provide members with exceptional features and benefits, including the ability to visit more properties in more destinations. HGV Max members will also have access to invitation-only special events and exclusive discounts across Hilton's global network of more than 6,800 hotels and resorts.

HGV Ultimate Access will showcase private concerts with top artists including Lee Brice, Carly Pearce, Joey Fatone and Boyz II Men as well as chef dinners, meet-and-greets with celebrities and more. This events platform will be available exclusively to members and invited guests and is designed to appeal to the next generation of travelers. More than 4,000 events are planned for this year at HGV properties worldwide.

"As we celebrate our 30th anniversary and this exciting next chapter, we're thrilled to launch our new membership program, HGV Max, which offers enhanced and elevated benefits to members," said Mark Wang, president and CEO of Hilton Grand Vacations. "In addition, HGV Ultimate Access is reimagining the future of travel with exclusive access to exciting shows, beloved entertainers and experiential offerings."

HGV's recent acquisition of Diamond Resorts created the largest upper upscale and luxury timeshare operator with the broadest variety of global destinations in the vacation ownership industry, and HGV Max members are anticipated to have access to this expanded portfolio later this year. Starting in the first quarter, HGV kicked-off rebranding Diamond's leisure resorts and sales centers, which will be elevated under the new Hilton Vacation Club brand. The first group of properties expected to be rebranded are in sought-after destinations such as Orlando, Scottsdale, Williamsburg and Sedona.

In celebration of the company's 30th anniversary, HGV is also announcing its 30 for 30 campaign that will expand on the company's Corporate Social Responsibility program, HGV Serves, underscoring the importance of giving back. Through 30 volunteer and philanthropic initiatives, HGV will focus on supporting organizations based on four philanthropic areas including disaster relief, homelessness, veterans and youth development. The first initiative includes the completion of a successful $50,000 matching gift campaign with the American Red Cross to assist with domestic disaster relief efforts.

"Without the support of the amazing communities we call home, this historic milestone would not be possible," said Pablo Brizi, executive vice president, chief human resources officer & corporate affairs at Hilton Grand Vacations. "Throughout our 30th anniversary year, we're proud to expand our efforts to provide critical resources to those in need in our communities, across the country and around the world."

About Hilton Grand Vacations Inc.

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. HGV is recognized as a leading global timeshare company. With headquarters in Orlando, Florida, Hilton Grand Vacations develops, markets and operates a system of brand-name, high-quality vacation ownership resorts in select vacation destinations. As one of Hilton's 18 premier brands, Hilton Grand Vacations has a reputation for delivering a consistently exceptional standard of service, and unforgettable vacation experiences for guests and more than 710,000 owners. Membership with the Company provides best-in-class programs, exclusive services and maximum flexibility for our Members around the world. For more information, visit www.hiltongrandvacations.com.

