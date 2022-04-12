Tetra Insights Expands Executive Management Team

Qualitative User Experience Research and Insights Leader Adds Vice President of Customer Experience, Vice President of Engineering and Chief Product Officer

Tetra Insights, a leading provider of qualitative user experience insight solutions, today announced it has expanded its management team with three executive appointments:

Amy Mustoe has been appointed Vice President of Customer Experience

Torin Taylor now serves as Vice President of Engineering

Josh Wexler is Chief Product Officer

Tetra continues to gain traction among global enterprises with hundreds of companies using its platform, including LexisNexis, Trellix and Twilio Segment, which use Tetra's solutions to generate and share actionable user insights to make better business decisions with confidence.

Global enterprises rely on Tetra's end-to-end qualitative insights platform to align product strategy with customer expectations. The platform includes easy-to-use tools for analyzing authentic user research from multiple audio and video sources and formats, transcription and tagging to expedite analysis and collaboration, and the platform seamlessly integrates into existing workflows and tools. Tetra can also handle 100% of the logistics of executing research, including sourcing participants for any type of research.

"The impact of gaining reliable and trustworthy customer insights is rapidly evolving and increasing in importance for brands, especially those that have experienced a surge in customer demand due to the pandemic," said Michael Bamberger, founder and CEO of Tetra Insights. "To meet this demand, we are privileged to have found Amy, Torin and Josh who have a unique combination of experience to fill these critical executive leadership roles and who bring a wealth of experience and knowledge to our organization. We are well poised for our next stage of growth."

As Vice President of Customer Experience, Mustoe oversees research operations, technical support and customer success. Mustoe joined Tetra Insights from Automox, an IT cloud ops provider, where she served in a similar role. Previously, Mustoe was a Principal Consultant at The Success League, a customer success consulting firm. She also served in customer success leadership roles for Cloud Elements and SendGrid, now Twilio. She currently serves on the Advisory Board for the Customer Experience Program at the University of Colorado Leeds School of Business, helping shape curriculum and mentorship in the customer experience space.

In his new role as Vice President of Engineering, Taylor leads Tetra's data and development. He joined the company with extensive global, government and startup experience working for well-known brands such as Pandora Jewelry and Under Armour. Taylor began his career as an Aviation Electrician's Mate for the U.S. Navy.

As Chief Product Officer, Wexler is responsible for Tetra's strategic product direction, including product design, development and management. He joined Tetra from Chopra Global, a healthcare company, where he served as Chief Product Officer and launched the Chopra Meditation app. Previously, he was in product management roles for SoulCycle Inc., Splice.com and Yieldmo. Additionally, he served as an Adjunct Professor at New York University and a Guest Lecturer at Harvard University teaching product management.

"User experience is crucial to product adoption and long-term company success," said Wexler. "Our sophisticated platform makes it possible for organizations to see and hear how users experience their products and ensures decision-makers have the evidence they need to make informed design decisions. It's an exciting time to be involved in the UX space and a member of the Tetra team as we work to support our customers' needs and contribute to maturing the user experience research industry."

About Tetra Insights

Tetra Insights provides enterprises with authentic user insights to make better business decisions with confidence. Tetra's qualitative data and research tools enable global design teams to seamlessly align user insights with product strategy to meet customer expectations and gain a competitive edge. Founded in 2018, Tetra Insights is a venture-backed company headquartered in Boulder, Colorado. For more information, visit www.tetrainsights.com/.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220412005034/en/