Enzychem Lifesciences Announces Acceptance of EC-18 Abstract for Oral Proffered Paper at the MASCC/ISOO 2022 Annual Meeting

Enzychem Lifesciences (KOSDAQ: 183490), a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, announced today that the abstract has been accepted for an Oral Proffered Paper at the Multinational Association of Supportive Care in Cancer and International Society of Oral Oncology (MASCC/ISOO) 2022 annual meeting, which will be held in hybrid on June 23-25, 2022 in Toronto, Canada.

The abstract highlights the new clinical data from Enzychem's Phase 2 US clinical trial evaluating EC-18 in head and neck cancer (HNC) patients with chemoradiation-induced oral mucositis (CRIOM). It will be presented by the highest enrolling site's principal investigator, Christina Henson, M.D, a board-certified Radiation Oncologist and Residency Program Director for Radiation Oncology at the University of Oklahoma.

"I am honored to present Enzychem's clinical data at the MASCC/ISOO 2022 annual meeting," said Dr. Christina Henson. "This compelling Phase 2 data shows that EC-18 will become an important treatment option for cancer patients undergoing chemoradiation therapy with currently no approved therapies."

The details of the presentation are as follows:

Title: Phase 2, Randomized, Double-Blind Trial of EC-18 to Alter the Severity and Course of Oral Mucositis Due to Chemoradiation for Head and Neck Cancer

Presenter: Christina Henson, M.D

Date: June 24th, 2022

About Enzychem Lifesciences

Enzychem Lifesciences (KOSDAQ: 183490) is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing oral small molecule therapies for patients with unmet medical needs in oncology, metabolic and inflammatory diseases. EC-18 acts as an immunomodulator, facilitating the resolution of inflammation and early return to homeostasis. Enzychem is headquartered in South Korea, with an office in the United States. For more information, please visit www.enzychem.com

