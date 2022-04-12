Enzychem Lifesciences Announces Acceptance of EC-18 Abstract for Oral Proffered Paper at the MASCC/ISOO 2022 Annual Meeting

Enzychem Lifesciences (KOSDAQ: 183490), a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, announced today that the abstract has been accepted for an Oral Proffered Paper at the Multinational Association of Supportive Care in Cancer and International Society of Oral Oncology (MASCC/ISOO) 2022 annual meeting, which will be held in hybrid on June 23-25, 2022 in Toronto, Canada.
The abstract highlights the new clinical data from Enzychem's Phase 2 US clinical trial evaluating EC-18 in head and neck cancer (HNC) patients with chemoradiation-induced oral mucositis (CRIOM). It will be presented by the highest enrolling site's principal investigator, Christina Henson, M.D, a board-certified Radiation Oncologist and Residency Program Director for Radiation Oncology at the University of Oklahoma.
"I am honored to present Enzychem's clinical data at the MASCC/ISOO 2022 annual meeting," said Dr. Christina Henson. "This compelling Phase 2 data shows that EC-18 will become an important treatment option for cancer patients undergoing chemoradiation therapy with currently no approved therapies."
The details of the presentation are as follows:
Title: Phase 2, Randomized, Double-Blind Trial of EC-18 to Alter the Severity and Course of Oral Mucositis Due to Chemoradiation for Head and Neck Cancer
Presenter: Christina Henson, M.D
Date: June 24th, 2022
About Enzychem Lifesciences
Enzychem Lifesciences (KOSDAQ: 183490) is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing oral small molecule therapies for patients with unmet medical needs in oncology, metabolic and inflammatory diseases. EC-18 acts as an immunomodulator, facilitating the resolution of inflammation and early return to homeostasis. Enzychem is headquartered in South Korea, with an office in the United States. For more information, please visit www.enzychem.com
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220412005789/en/
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.