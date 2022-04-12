StorPool Named One of Europe's Fastest-Growing Companies

StorPool Storage was listed as the 413th fastest-growing company in Europe as part of Financial Times' in-depth special report focused on organizations that achieved the highest compound annual growth rate in revenue between 2017 and 2020.
Tens of thousands of companies from 33 countries were invited to participate in the project. The ranking was compiled with research company Statista across a broad range of sectors. StorPool achieved a CAGR during the queried timeframe of 69.29 percent. This was nearly double the minimum average growth rate – 36.5 percent – required to be included in this year's ranking.
"The companies that made the final cut were sufficiently resilient – and in some cases, lucky – to survive a collapse in demand caused by coronavirus restrictions, trade frictions due to Brexit, and a long-running global supply chain squeeze," read the report.
StorPool accelerates the world by storing data more productively and helping businesses streamline their operations. StorPool storage systems are ideal for storing and managing the data of demanding primary workloads - databases, web servers, virtual desktops, real-time analytics solutions, and other mission-critical software. Under the hood, the primary storage platform provides thin-provisioned volumes to the workloads and applications running in on-premise clouds. The native multi-site, multi-cluster and BC/DR capabilities supercharge hybrid- and multi-cloud efforts at scale.
"The keys to our success involve a superior product, dedicated team and partners who help us supply leading technology solutions for global companies," said Boyan Ivanov, CEO at StorPool Storage. "Whether locally, nationally or across continents, StorPool delivers the ideal foundation for large-scale clouds running mission-critical workloads. We are pleased to have our hard work recognized by Financial Times as one of the fastest growing companies in Europe. We believe our continued success will enable us to earn this recognition for years to come."
About StorPool Storage
StorPool Storage is a primary storage platform designed for large-scale cloud infrastructure. It is the easiest way to convert sets of standard servers into primary or secondary storage systems. The StorPool team has experience working with various clients – Managed Service Providers, Hosting Service Providers, Cloud Service Providers, enterprises and SaaS vendors. StorPool Storage comes as a software, plus a fully managed data storage service that transforms standard hardware into fast, highly available and scalable storage systems.
