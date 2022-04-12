India Acrylamide Markets, 2021-2022 & 2028: Applications in the Personal Care Industry & Surging Demand for Enhanced Oil Recovery - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "India Acrylamide Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Country Analysis By Product Type and Application" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The India acrylamide market is expected to grow from US$ 37.94 million in 2021 to US$ 72.49 million by 2028; it is estimated to reach a CAGR of 9.7% from 2021 to 2028.
The increasing focus on municipal and industrial wastewater treatment is driving the demand for acrylamides in the country.
Based on application, the India acrylamide market is segmented into water and wastewater treatment, enhanced oil recovery, cosmetics, paper manufacturing, chemical intermediate, textiles among others. In 2020, the water and wastewater treatment segment accounted for the largest revenue share.
Strong economic growth, rising population, and rapid urbanization led to rising drinking water consumption and wastewater generation in India. According to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), per capita wastewater generated by India's class-I and class-II cities and towns, that account for more than 70% of the country's urban population, is estimated to consume ~98 liters per capita per day (lpcd).
Acrylamide polymer is used in municipal water treatment plants, sewage treatment plants, industrial water treatment units, and reverse-osmosis systems. The increasing focus on municipal and industrial wastewater treatment is driving the demand for acrylamide in the country.
The personal care industry in India is rapidly growing due to the rising national middle-income population, increasing per capita income, improving living standards, and growing number of working women. With the growth of the personal care industry in India, the demand for polyacrylamide is also expected to increase as it is widely used in various personal care products and cosmetics.
Polyacrylamide, a polymer of acrylamide, is significantly used in several personal care and cosmetic products, including moisturizers, lotions and creams, skin cleansers, sunscreens, makeup products, nail care products, and hair care products. It acts as a stabilizer, binding agent, and rheology modifier in water-based cosmetic formulations.
Thus, the growing applications of polyacrylamide across the industry are projected to boost the demand for acrylamide during the forecast period.
Key Market Dynamics
Market Drivers
- Rising Demand for Wastewater Treatment
- Rapid Growth of the Chemicals and Materials Industry
Market Restraints
- Health Hazards with Exposure to Acrylamide
Market Opportunities
- Surging Demand for Enhanced Oil Recovery
Future Trends
- Applications in the Personal Care Industry
Company Profiles
- INEOS Styrolution India Limited
- Ashland Global Holdings Inc.
- SNF
- Kemira Oyj
- BASF SE
- Black Rose Industries Ltd
- Mitsui Chemicals India Pvt. Ltd.
- Solvay S.A.
- NUOER GROUP
- EMCO Dyestuff
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/xjsfic
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220412005797/en/
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
