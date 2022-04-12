HUMAN Receives Highest Scores Possible in Eight Criteria in Top Analyst Report for Bot Management

Bot management provider receives highest mark in strategy and highest marks possible in threat research, product vision, execution roadmap and more

HUMAN Security, Inc. (formerly White Ops)--the global leader in safeguarding enterprises and internet platforms from sophisticated bot attacks and fraud to keep digital experiences human–today announced Forrester Research named HUMAN a Strong Performer in The Forrester Wave™: Bot Management, Q2 2022 report with the highest score in the strategy category and the highest score possible in eight criteria.

The Forrester Bot Management Wave analyzed and scored the 15 most significant bot management vendors on specific criteria that were sorted into three high-level categories:

Current Offering: Range of supported use cases, detection approach, machine learning model usage and training, explainability, response types, response configuration, end-customer experience, good bot configuration, management UI, accessible UI and documentation, threat research, out-of-the-box reports, customizable reports and dashboards, privacy, performance, security feedback loops, and marketing and eCommerce feedback loops

HUMAN received highest score in the strategy category and the highest score possible in eight criteria:

"At HUMAN, we believe our modern defense strategy is the only way to win against cybercriminals. This rests on three pillars: our internet observability advantage, collective protection, and actionable threat intelligence and disruptions," said HUMAN Co-Founder and CEO Tamer Hassan. "We're able to not only protect our customers from sophisticated bot attacks, but we're able to adapt quickly to defend them from threats yet to come."

Forrester wrote in the report:

"HUMAN's strategy is among the strongest of the Wave vendors, with a vision focused on lowering the cost of defense and raising the cost of the attack. While HUMAN has always focused heavily on R&D, in the last year, the firm invested significantly in its sales, marketing, and enablement capabilities, and the recent $100M investment will fund both new sales and R&D initiatives. The company's roadmap is aggressive and detailed, with a focus on improving usability, anticipating new types of bot attacks, and extending into adjacent protections."

"Our modern defense strategy is what keeps us ahead of our adversaries and puts us in a position to win against them," continued Hassan. "We're flipping the game board on fraudsters. While they are trying to adapt to get around our defenses, they're losing money–making their fraud model less profitable and the consequences of their actions more severe. This is ultimately how we make fraud more expensive and less attractive for them to continue their cybercriminal activities."

HUMAN's Modern Defense Strategy includes:

Internet Observability Advantage - 2,500 dynamic network, device and behavioral signals across 350 algorithms (Technical, Statistical and Machine Learning) and our HUMAN Defense Platform that delivers decisions and insights with unmatched scale, speed, and precision to safeguard your applications and services

Collective Protection - 15 trillion internet verifications/week on over half of all devices on the internet per month and Collective Protection across customers, ecosystem partnerships, industry groups and government

Actionable Threat Intelligence & Disruptions - Technical threat intelligence and insights built on over 10 years of combating adversary attack vectors, tools and methodologies and disrupting cybercrime by raising the cost of every attack and lower the cost of collective defense with disruptions, deception, and other innovations

To learn more about HUMAN's perspective on The Forrester Wave™: Bot Management, Q2 2022 report read this blog post from HUMAN CMO Dan Lowden. A copy of the report courtesy of HUMAN is also available here.

About HUMAN

HUMAN is a cybersecurity company that safeguards enterprises and internet platforms from sophisticated bot attacks and fraud to keep digital experiences human. Our modern defense strategy enables internet-class scale and observability, collective protection and actionable threat intelligence and disruptions empowering us to defeat attackers, improving the digital experience for real humans. Today we verify the humanity of more than 15 trillion interactions per week for some of the largest companies and internet platforms. Protect your digital business with HUMAN. To Know Who's Real, visit www.humansecurity.com.

