Global Database Encryption Market Report 2022: Cloud Services Contributing to Growth Opportunities - Forecast to 2027 - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The report predicts the global database encryption market to grow with a around CAGR of 28% over the forecast period from 2021-2027.

The report on the global database encryption market provides qualitative and quantitative analysis for the period from 2019 to 2027. The study on database encryption market covers the analysis of the leading geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and RoW for the period of 2019 to 2027.

The report on database encryption market is a comprehensive study and presentation of drivers, restraints, opportunities, demand factors, market size, forecasts, and trends in the global database encryption market over the period of 2019 to 2027. Moreover, the report is a collective presentation of primary and secondary research findings.

Porter's five forces model in the report provides insights into the competitive rivalry, supplier and buyer positions in the market and opportunities for the new entrants in the global database encryption market over the period of 2019 to 2027. Further, IGR- Growth Matrix gave in the report brings an insight into the investment areas that existing or new market players can consider.

Report Findings

Drivers

With the increasing number of public databases, breaches will be driving the growth of the database encryption market in the upcoming years

Restraints

The high implementation cost required for these database encryption solutions will hinder its market growth

Opportunities

Cloud services are providing tremendous growth opportunities to the database encryption market growth.

Company Profiles

IBM Corporation

Symantec Corporation

Netapp, Inc

Microsoft Corporation

Hewlett-Packard Company

Oracle Corporation

Intel Security (Mcafee)

Vormetric Inc

Gemalto NV

Sophos Group plc

Key Topics Covered:

1. Preface

1.1. Report Description

1.2. Research Methods

1.3. Research Approaches

2. Executive Summary

2.1. Database Encryption Market Highlights

2.2. Database Encryption Market Projection

2.3. Database Encryption Market Regional Highlights

3. Global Database Encryption Market Overview

3.1. Introduction

3.2. Market Dynamics

3.2.1. Drivers

3.2.2. Restraints

3.2.3. Opportunities

3.3. Analysis of COVID-19 impact on the Database Encryption Market

3.4. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

3.5. IGR-Growth Matrix Analysis

3.5.1. IGR-Growth Matrix Analysis by Deployment

3.5.2. IGR-Growth Matrix Analysis by Type

3.5.3. IGR-Growth Matrix Analysis by Industry

3.5.4. IGR-Growth Matrix Analysis by Region

3.6. Value Chain Analysis of Database Encryption Market

4. Database Encryption Market Macro Indicator Analysis

5. Global Database Encryption Market by Deployment

5.1. On Cloud

5.2. On-premises

6. Global Database Encryption Market by Type

6.1. Transparent

6.2. Column-level

6.3. File-system

7. Global Database Encryption Market by Industry

7.1. Aerospace & Defense

7.2. BFSI

7.3. Government

7.4. Healthcare

7.5. Manufacturing

7.6. Retail

8. Global Database Encryption Market by Region 2021-2027

8.1. North America

8.1.1. North America Database Encryption Market by Deployment

8.1.2. North America Database Encryption Market by Type

8.1.3. North America Database Encryption Market by Industry

8.1.4. North America Database Encryption Market by Country

8.2. Europe

8.3. Asia-Pacific

8.4. RoW

9. Company Profiles and Competitive Landscape

9.1. Competitive Landscape in the Global Database Encryption Market

9.2. Companies Profiled

9.2.1. IBM Corporation

9.2.2. Symantec Corporation

9.2.3. Netapp, Inc

9.2.4. Microsoft Corporation

9.2.5. Hewlett-Packard Company

9.2.6. Oracle Corporation

9.2.7. Intel Security (Mcafee)

9.2.8. Vormetric Inc

9.2.9. Gemalto NV

9.2.10. Sophos Group plc

