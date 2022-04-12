Relevant Industrial Expands Their Partnership With Van London, an Alpha Measurement Solutions Brand

Relevant Industrial, LLC (Relevant), a leader in the instrumentation and automation, rotating equipment, purification, and thermal equipment distribution and service sector, recently announced that it will expand its representation of Van London, an AlpHa Measurement Solutions Brand, products to include all areas of Texas, with the exception of the extreme northeast corner, along with the states of New Mexico, Colorado, Utah, Nevada, Wyoming, North Dakota, Montana, Arizona, Idaho, and Kansas. Relevant previously represented Van London in Oklahoma.
Van London manufactures a wide variety of electrodes, sensors, assemblies, and accessories for pH, Conductivity, ORP, Dissolved Oxygen, Ion-Specific, as well as custom designs. The company offers direct replacements for most major brands. As an Exclusive Authorized Stocking distributor, Relevant Industrial aims to put Van London products in front of customers who need measurement products that perform in the toughest environments.
John Butts, Relevant Industrial's Senior Vice President of Sales commented, "Our customers not only want quality products; they demand it. Over the past decade, Relevant has witnessed the innovative design, expert craftsmanship, and a continuous strive from Van London to provide the most sought-after industrial sensors and instrumentation." Mr. Butts continued, "We are excited that we can now offer Van London products to a larger portion of our customer base."
Relevant's partnership with Van London will further expand our deep portfolio of products to help solve the toughest pH, conductivity, oxidation-reduction potential, and dissolved oxygen applications.
About Van London
Van London serves worldwide industries including industrial, laboratory, biotech, food and beverage, pharmaceutical, municipalities, wastewater treatment, and many others. The company's product lines include pH, Dissolved Oxygen ("DO"), Conductivity, Ion Selective ("ISE"), Karl Fisher, Chlorine, and Oxidation Reduction Potential ("ORP"). Since its inception in 1961, Van London has maintained their dedication to research and design, providing its partners superior, cutting-edge products.
About Relevant Industrial
Relevant Industrial, LLC was formed in 2010 to acquire Wilson Mohr, which traces its roots back to 1965. As the first Honeywell thermal channel partner in the U.S., Wilson Mohr quickly established itself as an expert in burner management, fuel trains, and other critical thermal solutions for a growing customer base. Since 2010, the company has grown organically and through numerous acquisitions, expanding its product portfolio and engineered solutions to a wide range of customer end markets. Relevant Industrial brings together the finest problem-solvers in the world: trained technicians, engineers, designers, and experts in a dozen other crafts focused on finding answers and delivering results. We sell parts and service, but our mission goes beyond that; we help customers realize new and better ways to operate more efficiently. The company has 18 locations in California, Louisiana, Minnesota, New Mexico, Oklahoma, Utah, and Texas. The company also has a sales representation in Arizona, Arkansas, Colorado, Idaho, Iowa, Kansas, Montana, Nebraska, Nevada, North Dakota, South Dakota, Wisconsin, and Wyoming. Relevant serves customers in the Renewable Energy, Alternative Fuels, Semiconductor, Refining, Petrochemical Processing, OEM, Food processing, Upstream Oil & Gas, and Municipal markets through products and services including instrumentation and automation, rotating equipment, purification, and thermal equipment. Relevant Industrial is your partner for relevant solutions. For additional information about Relevant Industrial, visit relevantsolutions.com.
